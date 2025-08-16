Coimbatore Power Cut On Aug 18-19, 2025: TANGEDCO Announces Maintenance Outages Across Areas

Coimbatore Power Cut August 18-19, 2025: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced scheduled power cut across several parts of Coimbatore on August 18 and 19, 2025, to facilitate routine maintenance and related works.

Coimbatore Power Cut On August 18 (Monday)

Metro (Pattanam 110/11 KV SS): Pattanam, Pattanam Pudur, Kamban Nagar, Noyal Nagar, Sathyanarayana Puram, Pallapalayam EB Office, Karavali Salai, Nakamanaikan Palayam, Kaveri Nagar, Kamatchi Puram.

Coimbatore (Kaduvettipalayam 110 KV): Pappampatty, N.G. Palayam, S.R. Palayam, parts of Annur and Sundamedu.

Coimbatore (Kaniyur 110/33-11 KV): Kollupalayam, Sheeba Nagar, Thennampalayam, Subrampalayam, Kaliapuram, Sangothipalayam.



In all the above mentioned places, the power cut will be experienced from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m for maintenance work.

August 19 (Tuesday)

Kuppepalayam (Kuppepalayam SS): Kuppepalayam, Onnipalayam, CK Palayam, Kallipalayam, Kattampatty, Sengalipalayam, Karichipalayam, Vadugapalayam, Kathavukarai, Mondikaliputhur, Moonukattiyur, Rangappagoundanputhur.

Reason: Maintenance and tree cutting work. Timing: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Coimbatore (Podanur 110/22): Eachanary, N.J. Puram, K.V. Palayam, Podanur, Vellalore.



Similarly, the power has been scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m for maintenance work.

TANGEDCO has advised residents and businesses in the affected areas to plan accordingly during the scheduled outages.

Coimbatore Power Shutdown Precautions

Ahead of the scheduled power shutdown for maintenance, residents have been advised to take precautionary steps to minimise inconvenience. Authorities have urged people to keep their mobile phones, power banks and other essential devices fully charged before the outage. Households are also encouraged to store adequate drinking and domestic water, as electric pumps will remain non-functional during the period.

Officials further cautioned residents to switch off electrical appliances to avoid any damage when power supply is restored. They suggested keeping candles, torches or battery-operated lamps ready and making alternative arrangements for medical equipment and refrigeration of medicines where necessary. People have also been advised not to use elevators close to the shutdown time to prevent getting stranded.

Residents are requested to plan their daily routines in advance and extend cooperation until the power supply resumes.