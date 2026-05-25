‘Don’t Take It So Sentimentally’: SC Declines Urgent Hearing Against Cockroach Janta Party

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HomeNewsIndia‘Don’t Take It So Sentimentally’: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing Against Cockroach Janta Party

‘Don’t Take It So Sentimentally’: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing Against Cockroach Janta Party

Hearing the matter, the CJI told petitioners not to take the issue “so sentimentally” and said there was “no grave urgency”.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 25 May 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court denies urgent hearing on petitions about fake advocates.
  • Court advises against emotional response to controversial 'cockroach' remarks.
  • Petitions seek investigation into fake degrees and online publicity misuse.
  • Satirical 'Cockroach Janta Party' movement faces website takedown.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an urgent hearing on petitions seeking a probe into allegations related to fake advocates and activities associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the satirical digital movement that has rapidly gained traction on social media.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi told advocate N K Goswami, appearing for one of the petitioners, not to take the matter “so sentimentally”.

The observation came after the lawyer argued that despite the Chief Justice’s earlier clarification, a “distorted and malicious narrative” was still being circulated regarding the controversial “cockroach” remarks made during a previous court hearing.

CJI Says There Is ‘No Grave Urgency’

“Don’t take it so sentimentally,” the CJI remarked during the hearing.

Another advocate informed the court that one of the pleas sought a CBI investigation into allegations of fake law degrees and argued that courtroom exchanges should not be used for commercial purposes.

Responding to the submissions, the CJI said, “There is no such grave urgency. We will see,” indicating that the apex court would examine the pleas in due course.

The petitions also sought action against individuals allegedly using oral courtroom observations for publicity and commercial exploitation.

ALSO READ | From Meme To Movement? Cockroach Janta Party Lays Out Political Vision

Pleas Raise Concerns Over Fake Degrees, Online Campaigns

One of the petitions sought a probe into alleged fake advocates practising law with fraudulent degrees.

The plea also expressed concern over what it described as the misuse of judicial proceedings, claiming that remarks made during court hearings were being turned into publicity campaigns online.

The controversy traces back to comments made by CJI Surya Kant during a May 15 hearing related to the senior designation of a lawyer, where remarks involving “cockroaches” and “parasites” triggered widespread debate online.

CJI Had Earlier Clarified ‘Cockroach’ Remarks

On May 16, the Chief Justice issued a strongly worded clarification, saying he was “pained” by reports suggesting that he had insulted the youth of the country.

He clarified that the remarks were specifically aimed at individuals allegedly entering the legal profession using “fake and bogus degrees” and had been “misquoted by a section of the media”.

The episode later gave rise to the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical online campaign that quickly transformed into a broader digital movement expressing frustration over unemployment, paper leaks and concerns surrounding the education system.

ALSO READ | Divorced Daughter Better Than Dead Daughter, Says SG As SC Hears Twisha Sharma Case

CJP Founder Alleges Threats After Website Takedown

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party’s website was reportedly taken down on Saturday.

Founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged on X that the government was displaying “dictatorial behaviour” and claimed he had received death threats following the campaign’s rapid rise online.

He also accused authorities of targeting the satirical movement instead of acting against those responsible for alleged examination irregularities.

The platform has amassed more than 22 million followers on Instagram and has gained strong traction among millennials and Gen Z users.

Before You Go

Big Legal Update: SC stresses no media trial, directs both sides to cooperate with investigation

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Supreme Court decide regarding the petitions about the Cockroach Janta Party?

The Supreme Court refused to grant an urgent hearing on petitions seeking a probe into allegations related to fake advocates and the Cockroach Janta Party.

Why did the Supreme Court refuse an urgent hearing?

The Chief Justice of India remarked that there was 'no grave urgency' and the court would examine the pleas in due course.

What were the main concerns raised in the petitions?

The petitions sought a probe into fake advocates with fraudulent degrees and action against individuals misusing courtroom observations for publicity and commercial purposes.

What is the Cockroach Janta Party?

It's a satirical digital movement that gained traction on social media, expressing frustration over unemployment and issues with the education system.

What was the Chief Justice's clarification regarding the 'cockroach' remarks?

He clarified that the remarks were aimed at individuals using fake degrees and had been misquoted by the media, not intended to insult the youth.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP SUpreme COurt Cockroach Janta Party
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