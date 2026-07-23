'Every District, One Day, One Demand': CJP Announces Nationwide Protest On July 24

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP calls for nationwide peaceful protest on July 24, 2026.

Protest aims to support victims of police brutality across India.

Student groups urged to coordinate logistics and obtain permissions.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a nationwide call for a peaceful protest on Friday, July 24, 2026, urging people across the country to stand in solidarity with those it describes as victims of police brutality.

The announcement was made through a protest poster shared by the organisation on social media.

'Every District. One Day. One Demand.'

The poster carries the slogan, "Nationwide Call For Peaceful Protest", followed by the message, "Every District. One Day. One Demand."

‼️Nationwide Call For Peaceful Protest‼️ pic.twitter.com/D2jte841z2 — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 23, 2026

It calls on people across India to participate in demonstrations on July 24.

According to the poster, the protest aims to "Stand in solidarity with victims of police brutality across India."

CJP Urges Student Groups To Coordinate

Under the section titled "What & How To Do", the poster asks student unions and other organisations to work together to organise the demonstrations.

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It states, "Gather & Organise: Student unions and other organisations should collaborate and work together for permission and logistics."

Asks Protesters To Read Out Students' Demands

The poster also instructs participants to publicly read out the students' demands during the gatherings.

It says, "Read Out the Demands: In front of the full gathering, read out the students' demands aloud. Show solidarity to those who faced police brutality."

SOP, Memorandum Template Shared

According to the poster, a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), protest collaterals and a memorandum template are available on the Cockroach Janta Party's website.

The poster concludes with the slogans, "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

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