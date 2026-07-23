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English NewsNewsIndia'Every District, One Day, One Demand': CJP Announces Nationwide Protest On July 24

'Every District, One Day, One Demand': CJP Announces Nationwide Protest On July 24

The poster carries the slogan, "Nationwide Call For Peaceful Protest", followed by the message, "Every District. One Day. One Demand."

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP calls for nationwide peaceful protest on July 24, 2026.
  • Protest aims to support victims of police brutality across India.
  • Student groups urged to coordinate logistics and obtain permissions.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a nationwide call for a peaceful protest on Friday, July 24, 2026, urging people across the country to stand in solidarity with those it describes as victims of police brutality.

The announcement was made through a protest poster shared by the organisation on social media.

'Every District. One Day. One Demand.'

The poster carries the slogan, "Nationwide Call For Peaceful Protest", followed by the message, "Every District. One Day. One Demand."

It calls on people across India to participate in demonstrations on July 24.

According to the poster, the protest aims to "Stand in solidarity with victims of police brutality across India."

CJP Urges Student Groups To Coordinate

Under the section titled "What & How To Do", the poster asks student unions and other organisations to work together to organise the demonstrations.

ALSO READ: 'Claims Are Misleading': Delhi Police Issues Clarification On NSA Rumours Targeting CJP Protesters

It states, "Gather & Organise: Student unions and other organisations should collaborate and work together for permission and logistics."

Asks Protesters To Read Out Students' Demands

The poster also instructs participants to publicly read out the students' demands during the gatherings.

It says, "Read Out the Demands: In front of the full gathering, read out the students' demands aloud. Show solidarity to those who faced police brutality."

SOP, Memorandum Template Shared

According to the poster, a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), protest collaterals and a memorandum template are available on the Cockroach Janta Party's website.

The poster concludes with the slogans, "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

ALSO READ: 'Are These Students Terrorists?': Priyanka Gandhi Targets Centre Over NEET Leak, Lathicharge

Before You Go

PARLIAMENT DEADLOCK: Opposition Stands Firm on Education Minister’s Resignation Before Discussion

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is organizing the nationwide protest?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a nationwide call for a peaceful protest. They urge people across India to participate.

What is the date and purpose of the protest?

The peaceful protest is scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026. It aims to show solidarity with victims of police brutality across India.

How should organizations prepare for the protest?

Student unions and other organizations should collaborate. They are asked to work together for permissions and logistics to organize the demonstrations.

What resources are available for protest organizers?

A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), protest collaterals, and a memorandum template are available. These can be found on the Cockroach Janta Party's website.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party CJP Nationwide Protest Announcement July 24 Students Protest Demands
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