CJP Calls Off September 5 India Gate Protest After Centre’s Assurance On FIRs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Families of suicide victims to receive compensation from Centre.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday withdrew its proposed September 5 protest march in Delhi after the Centre assured the Supreme Court that it would facilitate the closure of FIRs against students involved in the NEET paper leak protests and provide compensation to families of students who died by suicide following the examination controversy. The development came during a hearing before Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, where CJP co-convenor Saurav Das informed the bench of the decision.

FIRs In Focus

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the Supreme Court to exercise its powers to close FIRs registered against NEET protesters across the country between July 20 and July 25.

Mehta said the Centre remained committed to assurances given to CJP leaders and would compensate families of students who died by suicide after the NEET examination was cancelled.

He sought three months to finalise the modalities for making the payments. The court was also told that steps were being considered to address cases arising from the protests, which had drawn allegations of police excesses against participating students.

Also Read: 'No Place For Double Standards': Modi’s Stern Terror Message At SCO Summit With Shehbaz Sharif In Room

Protest Called Off

The CJP had announced a protest march in Delhi for September 5, coinciding with Teachers' Day. The organisation had alleged that the Centre had failed to honour commitments made on July 25, when its leaders agreed to withdraw a 36-day agitation over alleged irregularities in examinations and the NEET paper leak.

The proposed march was expected to be led by families of students who had died by suicide after the cancellation of the NEET examination and the subsequent re-test.

Families of students who were allegedly subjected to police excesses during the July protests were expected to participate.

With the Centre reiterating its commitment before the Supreme Court, the CJP said it had decided to cancel the September 5 demonstration.

The controversy around the NEET examination triggered protests, with students and activists demanding accountability over alleged irregularities, action against those responsible and relief for affected candidates.

Also Read: Modi, Xi Share Brief Exchange At SCO Summit; Shehbaz Sharif Seen Stopping Putin After Group Photo