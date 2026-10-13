Abhijeet Dipke has questioned the Delhi Police over the detention of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde after they climbed over the gates at Jantar Mantar and waved the national flag. Dipke asked when waving the Tricolour had become a violation of the law and alleged that police were preventing lawyers from meeting the detained leaders.

Dipke Questions Police

“Since when did waving the tricolour become a violation of the law?” Dipke asked, questioning the police action following the incident at Jantar Mantar.

In a subsequent statement, Dipke said Das, Ranka and Shinde remained in detention and alleged that the police were not allowing their lawyers to meet them.

“How can police stop lawyers from meeting them? This is kidnapping because the police certainly not following the rule of law,” he said.

When CJP was granted permission to protest, many were quick to float conspiracy theories that we were planted by the BJP. Yesterday, the INDIA bloc held a massive protest, but there was no crackdown like the one we witnessed on October 10. This is exactly how the govt plays us against each other. By treating different protests differently, they create suspicion and mistrust among people who are ultimately fighting for the same cause. My only request to everyone is to see through these tactics. Today, they may allow one protest and crush another. Tomorrow, they could reverse the roles. The idea is to keep us doubting each other instead of questioning those in power. Don’t let conspiracy theories divide us. Don’t fall into the trap of fighting among ourselves when we should be standing together. The fight is against Gyanesh Kumar and those protecting him. Don’t lose sight of that. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 13, 2026

Why Were Leaders Detained?

The detentions took place on Tuesday after CJP members entered Jantar Mantar by climbing over its locked gates. The development followed a Delhi Police circular issued on Monday withdrawing the site's status as an authorised protest venue.

CJP co-convenors Das and Ranka, along with Shinde, were among those taken into custody. Ranka subsequently posted a video on X showing the three men climbing the gates and entering the premises.

Also Read: ‘Phones Confiscated’: CJP Alleges Detained Das, Ranka & Others Denied Lawyers After Jantar Mantar Breach

Protest Site Dispute

The police decision to withdraw Jantar Mantar's designation as an authorised protest site has become central to the dispute. The circular identified Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative locations for demonstrations.

Jantar Mantar has traditionally served as a prominent venue for political protests and public demonstrations in the national capital.

The CJP has also alleged that the detained leaders' phones were confiscated. The group has challenged the change in the site's status, with its members entering the premises despite the restrictions.

Also Read: ‘Taking Away Jantar Mantar Won’t End Protests’: Abhijeet Dipke Says Stir Against CEC Will Continue