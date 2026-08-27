Will People Vote For CJP If It Contests Elections? Survey Reveals Public Mood

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has drawn nationwide attention following the student movement at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Ahead of its planned peaceful protest march in Delhi on September 5, a C-Voter survey asked whether people would vote for CJP if it contested elections. The findings showed that 43% said they would not vote for the group, while 33% said they would. The survey also examined whether CJP should remain a pressure group and explored the key concerns of Gen-Z, including unemployment, education and living costs.

Would Gen-Z Vote For CJP?

According to the survey, 43% of respondents said they would not vote for CJP if it entered electoral politics, while 33% said they would support it at the ballot box.

Respondents were also asked whether CJP should remain a pressure group rather than contest elections. About 39% said the organisation should remain a pressure group, while 26% felt it should contest elections.

CJP has repeatedly maintained that it does not intend to enter electoral politics. Abhijit Dipke had earlier clarified that the organisation would not register itself as a political party.

Jobs Top Gen-Z Concerns

The survey also asked respondents about India's biggest problems. Unemployment emerged as the top concern, with 22.7% identifying it as the country's biggest issue. Inflation was cited by 18.1%, while 7.3% pointed to the farmers' crisis.

Among Gen-Z respondents, jobs were overwhelmingly identified as the most important issue, with 53% choosing employment. Education followed at 22%, while 12% cited the cost of living and 4% identified mental health.

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Who Should Create Jobs?

Respondents were also asked who should be responsible for making young people employment-ready. Around 63% placed the responsibility on the Centre and state governments, while 14% chose schools and colleges. Private employers were cited by 9%, while 5% said ordinary citizens should bear the responsibility.

When asked about the biggest employment challenge facing young people, 32% cited a lack of adequate jobs. Another 18% pointed to low salaries, while 17% said suitable jobs were unavailable for their qualifications. A further 17% blamed slow government recruitment processes.

The findings come as CJP prepares for another peaceful protest march in Delhi on September 5.

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