CJP's Saurav Das Reaches Parliament Street Police Station, Climbs Barricade; Makes Big Demand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Crime Branch will investigate complaints, statements, and protest footage.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das on Sunday said a delegation was inside Delhi’s Parliament Street Police Station with the woman journalist who has accused ACP Vivek Bhagat of sexual harassment and assault during coverage of a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Das said the delegation, which includes Ratna Singh, Brinda Karat, Aishe Ghosh and Rishabh Ranjan, had sought a meeting with a senior police officer over the complaint.

The development comes as Delhi Police faces demands for action over the alleged incident and has transferred three complaints to the Crime Branch for inquiry.

CJP Seeks Police Meeting

Das said the complainant was at the police station along with her lawyers and supporters and questioned why officials were unwilling to meet them.

He said the delegation had asked for a senior police officer to be present during discussions over the complaint.

Earlier, Das had said the group was waiting outside the Parliament Street Police Station and alleged that police were refusing to allow them to meet the journalist.

“We have given them two or three minutes,” Das said, according to the statement, adding that the group would enter the station if officials continued to refuse access.

He also said the delegation would remain at the police station until it was allowed to meet the complainant and discuss the allegations with authorities.

Also Read: 3 Women Journalists Allege Sexual Harassment By Police During Delhi Protest

Three Complaints Sent To Crime Branch

The confrontation follows allegations made by the woman journalist against ACP Vivek Bhagat during Saturday’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi.

Delhi Police said it had received three complaints related to the incident. A police officer said the complaints were transferred to the Crime Branch on Sunday, 4 October, for investigation.

The officer also pointed to the presence of several camera operators at the protest site, saying that if an incident had taken place, there should potentially be evidence available on camera.

The police official further alleged that the complaints could have been made as an attempt to target the police. The allegations, however, are now set to be examined as part of the Crime Branch inquiry.

Inquiry To Examine Evidence

The Crime Branch is expected to examine the complaints, record statements from the journalists and other people concerned, and assess any available footage from the protest site.

The allegations have intensified demands for accountability and an impartial investigation into the conduct of police personnel during the demonstration.

ACP Vivek Bhagat has not yet publicly responded to the allegations against him.

Also Read: ‘Picking Me Up, Throwing Me Like A Football’: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained During SIR Protest In Delhi