Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the start of a direct rail service between Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal will open a new chapter in the centuries-old spiritual and cultural ties between the two regions and would strengthen India-Nepal relations and facilitate pilgrimage for crores of devotees.

In a post on X ahead of the inauguration, Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balen Shah would jointly flag off the rail service connecting Ayodhya, the holy city associated with Lord Ram, and Janakpur, the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

"The centuries-old, unbroken emotional and cultural relationship between India and Nepal will now be further strengthened through modern rail connectivity," he said.

Referring to the traditional 'roti-beti' ties between the Awadh and Mithila regions, the chief minister said a new golden chapter was being added to their spiritual, cultural and social relationship.

Adityanath said he would be present in Ayodhya to witness the occasion, which he described as one that would bring alive memories of the Treta Yuga.

He said the initiative was a reflection of Modi's vision of 'heritage as well as development' and the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

"The pilgrimage of crores of devotees from both countries will become easier, while religious tourism, cultural integration and regional prosperity will also receive a new impetus," he said.

Describing the rail service as a gift that would bring Awadh and Mithila closer, Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to devotees of Lord Ram.

The Saryu-Kamala Express will be operated using modern 17-coach LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rakes. The train configuration includes eight air-conditioned coaches, seven sleeper-class coaches, one LSLRD (LHB Second Class, Luggage, Brake, and Disabled-friendly) coach, and one LWLRRM (LHB Power Car/Generator-cum-Luggage-cum-Brake Van) coach.

The express train, to be available for regular service from November 28, will take about 19 hours to cover the 604-kilometre distance between Ayodhya Cantt and Janakpur Dham. Passengers will not need to change trains during the journey.

The service will operate once a week, departing from Ayodhya Cantt every Monday at 5.50 pm and reaching Janakpur Dham at 12.40 pm (Nepali time) on Tuesday. It will pass through Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho, Madhubani, and Jaynagar.

On its return leg, it will leave Janakpur Dham at 1.10 pm (Nepali time) every Saturday and reach Ayodhya Cantt at 8.10 am on Sunday.

Ayodhya and Janakpur are significant centres linked to the religious and cultural traditions of the Ramayan era, and a direct rail link between these two cities will give a boost to 'Ramayan Circuit' and religious tourism, according to an official statement.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)