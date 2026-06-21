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HomeNewsIndiaCM Vishnu Deo Sai Leads Mass Yoga Session As Chhattisgarh Marks International Yoga Day

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Leads Mass Yoga Session As Chhattisgarh Marks International Yoga Day

Thousands participated in International Yoga Day celebrations in Ambikapur as CM Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted wellness and yoga expansion.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • State government moved yoga education to Medical Education Department.

Thousands of people gathered at PG College Ground in Ambikapur on Sunday to mark the 12th International Yoga Day, with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai leading a large public yoga session. Students, women, youth, elected representatives and government officials took part in the event, which was organised under this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing". The programme highlighted yoga's growing popularity as a tool for physical and mental well-being, while also showcasing the state's efforts to expand yoga education and awareness.

Mass Participation

Addressing the gathering, Sai described yoga as one of India's most significant contributions to the world and said it had become an important part of healthy living for millions of people. He stressed that yoga goes beyond physical exercise and plays a role in improving mental health, discipline and overall well-being.

The Chief Minister also pointed to yoga's growing international recognition, noting that the practice has gained widespread acceptance across countries over the past decade.

Also Read: 'Yoga Connects Everyone': PM Modi Addresses Nation On 12th International Yoga Day From Kolkata

Policy Focus

Sai announced that the state government has approved a proposal to shift yoga-related activities from the Social Welfare Department to the Medical Education Department. The move is aimed at strengthening yoga education, training, research and outreach programmes across the state.

He also paid tribute to former Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission chairman Rupnarayan Sinha for his contribution to promoting yoga in the state.

During the event, the Chief Minister highlighted initiatives aimed at supporting tribal youth, including the expansion of capacity at the Tribal Youth Hostel in Delhi from 50 to 200 seats. He noted that 13 students from the facility had recently cleared the UPSC preliminary examination.

Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal and several senior public representatives and officials were also present at the programme, which formed part of nationwide celebrations marking International Yoga Day.

Also Read: Yoga Is 'Science And Technology For Inner Well-Being', Says Sadhguru On International Yoga Day

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
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International Yoga Day Vishnu Deo Sai Chhattisgarh News Yoga Day 2026
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