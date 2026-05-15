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HomeNewsIndiaCM Vijay Effect? Tamil Nadu Govt Social Media Accounts See 5X Surge In Followers After Swearing-In

CM Vijay Effect? Tamil Nadu Govt Social Media Accounts See 5X Surge In Followers After Swearing-In

Vijay’s swearing-in as Tamil Nadu CM triggered a huge social media surge, boosting official government accounts massively.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 15 May 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay's government successfully passed the Assembly confidence motion with significant support.

The swearing-in of C Joseph Vijay as Tamil Nadu’s chief minister has sparked an unprecedented digital wave, transforming official government social media accounts into some of the most actively followed platforms in the state almost overnight. What began as a political transition at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium quickly evolved into a social media phenomenon, with millions of users flocking to official government handles to follow updates about the actor-turned-politician’s new role.

Tamil Nadu Govt Accounts See Massive Surge In Followers

The official Chief Minister’s Office account of Tamil Nadu on X witnessed a dramatic jump in followers after Vijay assumed office. The account, which earlier had roughly 400,000 followers, has now crossed the 2 million mark within days.

A similar trend unfolded on Instagram, where the Tamil Nadu government’s official account also surged from around 400,000 followers to more than 2 million.

Officials noted that engagement levels on government platforms have risen sharply, with posts featuring Vijay generating unusually high traction. A photograph showing him seated in the chief minister’s chair crossed 1 million views, a rare milestone for an official state account.

The Tamil Nadu Department of Information and Public Relations YouTube channel also experienced a major spike in traffic, recording nearly 280,000 views during the live telecast of Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony.

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Fan Culture Shifts Toward Official Governance Platforms

The digital frenzy surrounding Vijay’s entry into politics has also altered the audience profile of government social media platforms.

Young followers who traditionally consumed updates through cinema fan pages, entertainment channels, and celebrity accounts are now actively tracking official state announcements and political developments through government-run handles.

Political observers say the trend reflects Vijay’s unique crossover appeal as one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars entering active governance.

Traditionally, official government accounts in Tamil Nadu drew widespread attention mainly during natural disasters, emergencies, or major policy announcements. Vijay’s rise to the chief minister’s office appears to have fundamentally changed that pattern by turning routine governance updates into viral content.

The state administration has also released an official portrait of Vijay for display in government offices across Tamil Nadu.

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Vijay Clears First Major Political Test

The online momentum coincided with a significant political victory for the four-day-old Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government.

On Wednesday, Vijay comfortably won the Assembly confidence motion, securing support from 144 legislators against 22 votes opposing the motion.

The floor test also highlighted deepening divisions within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Twenty-five rebel AIADMK MLAs aligned with the C Ve Shanmugam–SP Velumani faction voted in favour of the Vijay government, while legislators loyal to Edappadi K. Palaniswami opposed it.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Tamil Nadu government's YouTube channel perform during Vijay's swearing-in ceremony?

The Tamil Nadu Department of Information and Public Relations YouTube channel experienced a major spike in traffic, recording nearly 280,000 views during the live telecast of Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Social Media Tamil Nadu News Tamil Nadu Politics Tamil NAdu TVK
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