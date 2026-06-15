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HomeNewsIndiaCM Vijay's Divorce Case Hearing Adjourned To August Amid Reports Of Their Reunion

CM Vijay's Divorce Case Hearing Adjourned To August Amid Reports Of Their Reunion

According to the petition, Sangeetha had confronted Vijay about the alleged relationship, after which he reportedly assured her multiple times that he would end it.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 11:51 AM (IST)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and his estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, appeared before the Chengalpattu Mahila Court on Monday in connection with their ongoing divorce proceedings. The matter was heard at around 10:30 am, following which the court adjourned the case to August 7.

The divorce case stems from a petition filed by Sangeetha earlier this year, in which she accused Vijay of infidelity. In her plea submitted in February, she alleged that the actor-turned-politician had been involved in a relationship with another woman and claimed she first became aware of it in 2021.

Vijay's Alleged Relationship Behind Divorce

According to the petition, Sangeetha had confronted Vijay about the alleged relationship, after which he reportedly assured her multiple times that he would end it. However, she alleged that the relationship continued and that Vijay was seen attending events and travelling with the woman in question.

The petition further stated that the developments caused emotional distress not only to her but also to their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha. Sangeetha also alleged that photographs from Vijay’s public appearances with the woman were shared online, leading to humiliation for the family.

In addition, she claimed that several facilities previously available to her were withdrawn and that restrictions were imposed on her finances and personal movement.

Citing mental harassment and emotional suffering, Sangeetha sought dissolution of marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act.

The couple got married in 1999 and have been together for over two decades.

The case was initially listed for hearing in April, but both parties were absent during the first hearing, prompting the family court to direct them to appear on June 15.

Meanwhile, Vijay has recently transitioned fully into politics after leading his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to a major electoral victory over the DMK and AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He took the oath as Chief Minister on May 10.

On the film front, Vijay’s final movie, Jana Nayagan, is reportedly awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Reports have suggested that certain scenes in the film raised concerns due to their political undertones during the election period.

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil NAdu TVK Vijay Divorce Case
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