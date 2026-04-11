CM Saini says 33 pc seats, beds to be reserved for people of Haryana at upcoming Gurugram hospital

Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI): Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directed officials that 33 per cent each of the 150 MBBS seats and 850 beds should be reserved for students and residents of Haryana at the under-construction Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital in Gurugram.

He also said the fees for the reserved seats should be fixed in line with other government medical colleges so that students of the state can access affordable and accessible medical education.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee convened regarding the operation and maintenance of this project under the PPP model, an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Heritage and Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma, and Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Arti Singh Rao, along with other senior officials.

Saini said benefits should be ensured for patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme on the reserved beds in the hospital, so that economically weaker sections can receive quality healthcare services.

Emphasising the need to develop this institution as per international standards, he said it will give a new identity to healthcare services in Gurugram.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical Education and Research Department, Sumita Misra, said the institute is being developed on 30.75 acres of land in Sector-102A, Kherki Majra, Gurugram.

The construction work of the project was awarded on April 1, 2022, and the target is to complete it by August 31, 2026. Out of the total project cost of Rs 679.08 crore, about Rs 500 crore has already been spent.

She further informed the meeting that the infrastructure of this project is being developed following the ratio of 50:45:5 by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, respectively, while GMDA has been designated as the executing agency. After completion of all processes, the operation of the institution will be handed over to the successful bidder by October 31, 2026, she said.

Saini directed officials to also prepare proposals for opening three to four additional hospitals with a capacity of 100 to 150 beds at various locations in Gurugram along similar lines, so that the healthcare needs of the growing population can be better addressed. PTI SUN PRK

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