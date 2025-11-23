CM Mohan Yadav Calls Green Energy The Backbone Of India’s Growth

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has underlined the vast opportunities Madhya Pradesh holds in green energy, emphasising that the state is fully prepared to welcome companies looking to invest in renewable technologies.

During his visit to the Hyderabad headquarters of Greenko, one of India’s prominent green energy players, Dr Yadav reviewed a range of advanced technologies, energy-saving systems, and renewable energy projects developed by the company.

‘Green Energy Is the Strongest Pillar of National Development’

Speaking during the visit, the Chief Minister described green energy as a central pillar of India’s development. He also praised Greenko Group for its determination in the clean-energy space, calling its initiatives “exemplary and commendable”.

In a courtesy meeting with senior company representatives, Dr Yadav noted that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is achieving historic progress in the renewable sector. He said the country has established a strong global identity in green energy production — and Madhya Pradesh is ready to emerge as one of the leading contributors.

State Opens Doors to Major Renewable Investments

The Chief Minister highlighted that Madhya Pradesh offers tremendous investment potential in green energy, and the government is actively working to expand this sector. “We invite every group and company ready to invest and contribute to the growth of green energy in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

His visit to Hyderabad, he added, marks an important step towards enhancing renewable energy production, accelerating industrial development, and creating new employment opportunities across the state.

Potential Collaboration with Greenko Gains Momentum

During the interaction, Greenko’s Group CEO and Managing Director, Anil Chainmala Shetty, briefed Dr Yadav on the company’s current projects as well as its upcoming plans. He confirmed that Greenko is exploring business expansion in Madhya Pradesh and has shown interest in setting up several major green-energy facilities.

The proposed projects include large-scale installations such as 100 GWh energy storage systems, green hydrogen clusters, bio-refinery units, and production centres for 2G ethanol, methanol, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Senior Officials Accompany CM During the Visit

Dr Yadav was accompanied by Principal Secretary (Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion) Raghavendra Kumar Singh, MPIDC Managing Director, and Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Chandramouli Shukla, along with officials from the Greenko Group.