CM chairs high-level meeting, conducts review of development works, law & order, public amenities

Dehradun, Oct 13 (PTI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reviewed development works, public amenities, law and order and election-related tasks in a meeting with all district magistrates (DMs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of the state.

In the meeting lasting approximately four hours at his residence, preparations for the Haridwar Kumbh 2027 were also discussed.

Senior officials, including the home secretary, the commissioners of the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions, and the inspectors general of police for both police ranges, attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed that special attention be paid to tasks related to the electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He emphasised that transparency must be exercised in the process of including eligible voters in the voters list and disposing of ineligible entries.

Dhami directed all DMs to conduct on-site inspections of roads in their respective districts and immediately initiate pending repair work. He ordered that the campaign to make roads pothole-free be accelerated and the work completed within the stipulated timeframe.

"I will personally tour the entire state by road very soon. If any damaged roads are found or negligence in repair work comes to light, the concerned official will be held accountable,” the chief minister instructed all officials.

He also directed that attention be paid to the condition of roads dug up for laying sewer and drinking water pipelines and incomplete works must be finished by November 1.

The chief minister issued directives to make the police system more accountable, sensitive, and effective and issued clear directives that FIRs must be registered immediately for cognisable offences as per procedure, followed by prompt and effective action.

He also directed that the performance of police station and outpost in-charges be reviewed regularly and accountability fixed for any negligence regarding crime control, night patrolling, grievance redressal, and the maintenance of law and order.

Further, keeping winter tourism in mind, the chief minister directed that advance traffic plans be prepared for the state's major tourist and religious destinations, including Mussoorie, Nainital, Haridwar, and Rishikesh. PTI SPY AMJ

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