Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has sparked debate on social media after remarks about PM Narendra Modi were widely interpreted by some users as praise for the Prime Minister. Addressing worshippers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz described Modi as one of India's longest-serving leaders and recalled his early emphasis on regional cooperation and improving ties with neighbouring countries.

Remarks Spark Online Debate

Clips of Mirwaiz's speech quickly spread across social media, with many users claiming he had praised PM Modi. During his address, Mirwaiz said that when PM Modi first assumed office, he spoke about regional cooperation and showed interest in strengthening relations with neighbouring countries, adding that those initiatives had generated hope across South Asia.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq says PM Modi is today Among the Longest-Serving leaders in Independent India pic.twitter.com/Lmdrqvvj4y — The QNS 24x7 (@Qns24x7) June 28, 2026

He said PM, as one of India's longest-serving leaders, was in a position to revive that spirit of engagement and restart meaningful dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Also Read: India Rejects Pakistan's 'Baseless' Karachi Attack Claims, Asks It To Dismantle Terror Network

Dialogue Over Confrontation

Drawing parallels with recent developments in West Asia, Mirwaiz said the confrontation involving the US, Israel and Iran demonstrated that military action alone cannot produce lasting peace. He argued that despite prolonged conflict and immense suffering, nations ultimately return to the negotiating table.

Recalling the legacy of his father, Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, who was assassinated in 1990, he said he had continued to advocate dialogue over violence for more than three decades. According to Mirwaiz, sustainable peace requires patience, diplomacy and a willingness to engage even with those holding opposing views.

He also referred to past interactions between Hurriyat leaders and former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, saying those engagements helped reduce mistrust despite political differences.

Also Read: Mojtaba Khamenei Calls For Legal Action Against US, Israel Over Civilian Deaths In Iran