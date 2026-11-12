Cleanliness activities undertaken in over 12 lakh field institutions: Ministry

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI): Cleanliness activities were undertaken in more than 12 lakh field institutions across the country and 51,090 grievances were disposed of during a dedicated one-day event under Special Campaign 6.0, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said it had initiated efforts and finalised action plans and targets to implement Special Campaign 6 from October 2 to October 31, with the aim of promoting cleanliness, streamlining work and addressing pending grievances across the ministry and its autonomous and statutory bodies.

As part of the implementation phase, states and Union Territories organised a dedicated special one-day event on October 30, undertaking cleanliness drives at field-level institutions and public grievance redressal activities.

The cleanliness drives and public grievance redressal campaigns were conducted in field institutions functional under various schemes of the ministry, including Anganwadi Centres, Child Care Institutions, Shakti Sadans, Sakhi Niwas and creches.

As a result, cleanliness activities were undertaken in 12,08,313 field institutions located across the country and 51,090 grievances were disposed of during the dedicated one-day event, the statement said.

In addition, 5,51,653 other activities, including plantation drives and handwash messages to beneficiaries of Anganwadi and other field institutions, were undertaken.

The ministry said it also recognised and appreciated the services of Safai Mitras and sanitation workers for their contribution towards sustaining cleanliness.

The Safai Mitras were felicitated with new uniforms and awards as a mark of appreciation for their dedicated services in maintaining a clean and hygienic campus, the statement added.

Grievance Redressal Chaupals were organised in Mizoram as part of a one-day event under Special Campaign 6, it added. PTI KSH APL

APL

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