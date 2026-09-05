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English NewsNewsIndiaClass 9 student stabbed to death in dispute over female friend, 3 juveniles held

Class 9 student stabbed to death in dispute over female friend, 3 juveniles held

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI): A class 9 student was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Delhi's Nangloi area allegedly by three juveniles following a dispute over his friendship with a girl from his school, police said on Frida.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 12:02 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI): A class 9 student was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Delhi's Nangloi area allegedly by three juveniles following a dispute over his friendship with a girl from his school, police said on Friday.

The three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon when the 15-year-old boy was on his way back home from school along with the girl and some of his friends, police said.

According to police, three boys intercepted the group and questioned the girl about her friendship with the victim. After a brief altercation, the teenager and his friends headed home.

"Around 15 to 20 minutes later, the same three boys intercepted them again and started an argument over the teenager's friendship with the girl, who was also present during the initial confrontation," a police officer said.

He said one of the juveniles allegedly stabbed the boy in the right thigh with a knife and then fled the spot with his two associates.

A PCR call regarding the admission of the boy with a stab injury was received at the Nangloi police station from Sonia Hospital around 1:50 pm on Thursday, the officer said.

A police team immediately reached the hospital, where the victim was found with a stab wound measuring approximately 3x1.5 inches, the officer said.

"He died due to excessive blood loss," he added.

Police said all three juveniles involved in the incident were apprehended within hours of the incident. A case under relevant provisions of the law, including murder, has been registered at the Nangloi police station.

The body was handed over to the victim's family after post-mortem on Friday, police said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the stabbing, they said. PTI BM DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Sep 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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