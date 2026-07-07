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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi High Court Orders To Restore Cockroach Janta Party X Account: 'NEET Over So No Concern'

Delhi High Court Orders To Restore Cockroach Janta Party X Account: 'NEET Over So No Concern'

The Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, argued that the account had been blocked because its posts could have caused confusion and panic among students and parents during the NEET examination.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi High Court ordered restoring
  • Petitioner Abhijeet Dipke challenged government's account blocking action.
  • Centre had blocked account citing potential NEET exam confusion.
  • Court ruled NEET concluded, government's concerns no longer applicable.

The Delhi High Court has directed that the X account of the "Cockroach Janata Party" be restored, holding that the government's concerns over its posts no longer survive now that the NEET examination has concluded.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Abhijeet Dipke, who is associated with the political outfit, challenging the blocking of the account.

During the hearing, the Centre defended the decision to block the account, arguing that its posts had the potential to create confusion and panic among students and parents during the NEET examination.

Centre Defends Decision To Block Account

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the account had been blocked because its posts could have misled students and parents during the NEET examination.

According to the Centre, the content published through the account had the potential to create confusion and disrupt the examination process.

The government argued that the action was taken in view of the prevailing circumstances during the examination period.

Court Says Government's Concern No Longer Applies

The High Court observed that the circumstances cited by the Centre had changed since the NEET examination had already concluded.

It noted that the government's concerns regarding confusion among candidates and parents were no longer applicable.

On that basis, the court accepted the petition and directed that the X account be restored.

Petition Allowed

The order came while disposing of the petition filed by Abhijeet Dipke.

With the examination now over, the court found no continuing justification for keeping the account blocked on the grounds advanced by the Centre.

The High Court accordingly ordered that the "Cockroach Janata Party" X account be unblocked.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What decision did the Delhi High Court make regarding the

The Delhi High Court directed the restoration of the

Why did the Centre initially block the

The Centre argued that the account's posts could create confusion and panic among students and parents during the NEET examination. They believed it had the potential to disrupt the examination process.

What was the High Court's primary reason for directing the account's unblocking?

The High Court observed that the NEET examination had concluded, meaning the Centre's concerns about potential confusion among candidates and parents were no longer valid.

Published at : 07 Jul 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Cockroach Janta Party
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