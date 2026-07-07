Delhi High Court Orders To Restore Cockroach Janta Party X Account: 'NEET Over So No Concern'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court ordered restoring

Petitioner Abhijeet Dipke challenged government's account blocking action.

Centre had blocked account citing potential NEET exam confusion.

Court ruled NEET concluded, government's concerns no longer applicable.

The Delhi High Court has directed that the X account of the "Cockroach Janata Party" be restored, holding that the government's concerns over its posts no longer survive now that the NEET examination has concluded.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Abhijeet Dipke, who is associated with the political outfit, challenging the blocking of the account.

During the hearing, the Centre defended the decision to block the account, arguing that its posts had the potential to create confusion and panic among students and parents during the NEET examination.

Centre Defends Decision To Block Account

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the account had been blocked because its posts could have misled students and parents during the NEET examination.

According to the Centre, the content published through the account had the potential to create confusion and disrupt the examination process.

The government argued that the action was taken in view of the prevailing circumstances during the examination period.

Court Says Government's Concern No Longer Applies

The High Court observed that the circumstances cited by the Centre had changed since the NEET examination had already concluded.

It noted that the government's concerns regarding confusion among candidates and parents were no longer applicable.

On that basis, the court accepted the petition and directed that the X account be restored.

Petition Allowed

The order came while disposing of the petition filed by Abhijeet Dipke.

With the examination now over, the court found no continuing justification for keeping the account blocked on the grounds advanced by the Centre.

The High Court accordingly ordered that the "Cockroach Janata Party" X account be unblocked.