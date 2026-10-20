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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP’s Saurav Das Reacts After Court Extends Custody In Jantar Mantar Case: ‘There Is No Justice’

CJP’s Saurav Das Reacts After Court Extends Custody In Jantar Mantar Case: ‘There Is No Justice’

A Delhi court extended CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka’s custody by two days as police transferred the Jantar Mantar case to the Crime Branch.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi court extended CJP spokespersons' judicial custody by two days.
  • Custody extended for alleged Jantar Mantar breach, peace violation.
  • Saurav Das questioned the court's decision, alleging denial of justice.
  • Delhi Police transferred the case to the Crime Branch.

A court in Delhi on Monday extended the judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by two days in a case related to their alleged breach of security at Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a protest site. The development came amid continuing legal proceedings over the party leaders’ alleged entry into the restricted premises during a protest. Das questioned the court’s decision to reject their sureties and alleged that they were being denied justice.

Saurav Das Questions Court’s Decision, Alleges ‘No Justice’

Speaking as he left the court premises, Das criticised the proceedings and questioned the grounds on which the court rejected their sureties. He also alleged that the legal process was unfair.

“We’re in an emergency. There is no justice. This is a police court and you see what is happening. Just look at the ground that they have taken,” Das shouted from a police van. The remarks were captured by Smita Sharma Journalist, a YouTube channel.

The court extended the custody of Das and Ranka after considering the police’s submissions concerning their alleged violation of undertakings to maintain peace and their conduct during the protest.

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Why The Court Extended Judicial Custody

The extension was ordered by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg police station. The order stated that the duo’s conduct “is not above board; rather it shows no respect for law and their habitualness in calling protest at de-notified areas”, as per Hindustan Times.

Explaining the decision to grant the respondents additional time to submit their arguments, the magistrate said: “Considering the imminent apprehension, past conduct of the respondent and the submissions advanced on both sides, I deem it fit that an opportunity be given to the respondents to file and place on record their submissions in writing within 2 days, with advance copy to the Investigating Officer.” 

The court also referred to police allegations that the arrested CJP leaders had repeatedly used social media to mobilise protests at locations not designated for demonstrations.

Three CJP Members Detained At Jantar Mantar

Das, Ranka and their associate Ajinkya Shinde were detained on October 13 over allegations that they entered Jantar Mantar despite restrictions at the site. A video shared by the CJP on the day showed the three men jumping over locked gates to enter the premises.

The police subsequently initiated proceedings against the three. Das and Ranka were sent to judicial custody for five days, while Shinde was released on a personal bond and a surety of Rs 5,000.

The earlier court order noted that the CJP leaders had signed bonds undertaking to maintain peace. Their alleged entry into Jantar Mantar was cited as a violation of those undertakings.

Shinde was also directed to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months.

ALSO READ: 'Tired Of Spreading Lies': Rahul’s Vietnam Visit Draws BJP Fire Amid SIR Agitation, Congress Hits Back

Delhi Police Transfers Jantar Mantar Case To Crime Branch

In a separate development on Monday, the Delhi Police transferred the case against Das and Ranka to the Crime Branch for further investigation, PTI reported, citing police sources. The case has been assigned to the Crime Branch’s Inter State Cell.

Police had registered two FIRs in connection with the protests, one at Connaught Place police station and another at Parliament Street police station. The cases invoke provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to disobedience of a public servant’s order, trespass, obstruction of public servants, assault, causing hurt and criminal conspiracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the judicial custody of CJP spokespersons extended?

The court extended custody for Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka due to alleged violations of peace undertakings and their conduct during a protest. They were accused of habitually protesting at restricted sites.

What was the alleged reason for the CJP leaders' initial detention?

They were detained for allegedly entering Jantar Mantar, a restricted protest site, by jumping over locked gates on October 13. This action violated their prior undertakings to maintain peace.

Which police unit is now investigating the Jantar Mantar case?

The Delhi Police transferred the case against Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch for further investigation. It has been assigned to the Crime Branch's Inter State Cell.

How did CJP spokesperson Saurav Das react to the court's decision?

Saurav Das criticized the court's decision to reject their sureties, alleging they were being denied justice. He called the legal process unfair.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Saurav Das Ashutosh Ranka
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