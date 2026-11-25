Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saurav Das challenged travel ban citing passport discrepancy.

He alleges political targeting after late show-cause notice.

Delhi High Court will hear his urgent petition Thursday.

Saurav Das of the Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the decision of government agencies to prevent him from travelling abroad. Seeking an urgent hearing, Das's lawyer requested the court to take up the matter on Wednesday itself, citing his client's scheduled international flight on Thursday evening.

Lawyer Seeks Same-Day Hearing, Cites Flight Schedule

During the proceedings, Das's counsel urged the court to hear the petition urgently, pointing out that his client's flight was scheduled for the following evening.

The lawyer argued that the matter required immediate consideration as the travel restriction could affect Das's plans to go abroad.

However, the court did not agree to take up the case on Wednesday. Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre informed the counsel that the matter would be listed for hearing the next day.

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Why Was Saurav Das Stopped From Travelling Abroad?

Immigration officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport stopped Das from boarding his London-bound flight late on November 23, 2026, citing apparent discrepancies in his passport.

Das was scheduled to travel to the UK for several speaking engagements, including a panel discussion hosted by the Oxford Union. He had also received invitations from Cambridge University, the London School of Economics (LSE) and the University of Edinburgh to discuss the "Cockroach Movement".

The discrepancy reportedly concerns his passport, issued by the Chennai Regional Passport Office on August 21, 2019. While the document mentions Chennai as his birthplace, Das was born in Delhi.

Passport Authorities Issue Show-Cause Notice

On November 23, the passport authorities issued Das a show-cause notice seeking an explanation for the discrepancy and asking why his passport should not be impounded.

He was given seven days to respond to the notice. Meanwhile, the authorities directed him not to use the passport for international travel.

Das claimed that he received the notice barely five hours before his scheduled departure. He alleged that the Centre had deliberately prevented him from travelling because of his political activism.

The Delhi High Court will now examine his challenge to the travel restriction when the matter comes up for hearing on Thursday.