WATCH: CJP Removes Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya After Viral Video During Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP removed spokesperson Dahiya over absence during protest.

Controversial videos showed Dahiya away during police action.

Party condemned Dahiya's conduct as insensitive, lacking judgment.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday removed its spokesperson, Vijeta Dahiya, after viral videos allegedly showed him away from the site of the party's protest march while demonstrators were facing tear gas and lathi charge, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The party said Dahiya's conduct reflected poor judgment and did not align with the principles of its movement. He has been relieved of all official responsibilities.

CJP Condemns Dahiya's Conduct

In a statement posted on X, the CJP condemned Dahiya's actions and announced his removal as spokesperson.

We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with… — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 21, 2026

"We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement."

Vijata Dahiya



"why should I join CJP protest, People didn't elect me, I am not accountable for anything"



He is also calling all the students stupid and shamelessly boasting about eating burgers while students were being lathicharged



This is what Shamelessness looks like pic.twitter.com/LdXIzIYYaK — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) July 21, 2026

The party added, "In response we are removing Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party and relieving him of all the official duties."

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Dahiya has been removed as spokesperson and relieved of all official duties, the party said.

What Triggered The Controversy?

The controversy erupted after videos surfaced on social media allegedly showing Dahiya at a location away from the protest. One of the clips purportedly showed him near a popular burger outlet while demonstrators were being detained and police action was being reported from parts of central Delhi.

The authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified.

The videos drew criticism on social media, with users questioning why a party spokesperson was apparently absent while CJP workers and supporters were involved in a confrontation with the police. The criticism intensified after Dahiya released a video defending his decision to stop for food.

Protest March Saw Clashes With Police

The party's decision came a day after its 'Chalo Sansad' march witnessed clashes between demonstrators and the Delhi Police. Several protesters alleged that police personnel used force, including a lathi charge, while attempting to stop the march.

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