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English NewsNewsIndiaWATCH: CJP Removes Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya After Viral Video During Protest

WATCH: CJP Removes Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya After Viral Video During Protest

The party said Dahiya's conduct reflected poor judgment and did not align with the principles of its movement. He has been relieved of all official responsibilities.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 08:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP removed spokesperson Dahiya over absence during protest.
  • Controversial videos showed Dahiya away during police action.
  • Party condemned Dahiya's conduct as insensitive, lacking judgment.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday removed its spokesperson, Vijeta Dahiya, after viral videos allegedly showed him away from the site of the party's protest march while demonstrators were facing tear gas and lathi charge, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The party said Dahiya's conduct reflected poor judgment and did not align with the principles of its movement. He has been relieved of all official responsibilities.

CJP Condemns Dahiya's Conduct

In a statement posted on X, the CJP condemned Dahiya's actions and announced his removal as spokesperson.

"We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement."

The party added, "In response we are removing Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party and relieving him of all the official duties."

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Dahiya has been removed as spokesperson and relieved of all official duties, the party said.

What Triggered The Controversy?

The controversy erupted after videos surfaced on social media allegedly showing Dahiya at a location away from the protest. One of the clips purportedly showed him near a popular burger outlet while demonstrators were being detained and police action was being reported from parts of central Delhi.

The authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified.

The videos drew criticism on social media, with users questioning why a party spokesperson was apparently absent while CJP workers and supporters were involved in a confrontation with the police. The criticism intensified after Dahiya released a video defending his decision to stop for food.

Protest March Saw Clashes With Police

The party's decision came a day after its 'Chalo Sansad' march witnessed clashes between demonstrators and the Delhi Police. Several protesters alleged that police personnel used force, including a lathi charge, while attempting to stop the march.

ALSO READ: Patna On Alert After Bomb Threats To CM Residence, Secretariat And Schools

Before You Go

Political War: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability From PM Modi Over Student Protest Row

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Vijeta Dahiya removed by the CJP?

Vijeta Dahiya was removed after videos surfaced showing him away from a CJP protest where demonstrators faced police action. The party stated his conduct showed poor judgment and was inconsistent with their values.

What was Vijeta Dahiya's role in the Cockroach Janta Party?

Vijeta Dahiya served as the spokesperson for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He has now been relieved of all official duties.

What happened during the CJP protest march?

The CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' protest march saw clashes with the Delhi Police. Demonstrators faced tear gas and lathi charge while demanding the Union Education Minister's resignation.

How did Dahiya respond to the allegations?

Vijeta Dahiya released a video defending his decision to stop for food. However, the CJP condemned his actions as deeply insensitive.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 08:08 PM (IST)
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Breaking News ABP Live Cockroach Janta Party Vijeta Dahiya CJP Spokesperson Removed
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