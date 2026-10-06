‘This Is Dictatorship’: Dipke Alleges Police Pressure On Activists Ahead Of Oct 10 CJP Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder alleges police pressured activists against Delhi protest.

Police notices questioned activists' travel expenses for October 10.

Protest demands CEC resignation; Dipke criticizes police 'dictatorship'.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 6 (PTI) Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday alleged that CJP activists were receiving police notices questioning their travel expenses and being pressured to stay away from the group’s proposed agitation in New Delhi on October 10.

This is "dictatorship", Dipke charged at a press conference in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

Targeting the BJP-led central government, he also claimed 'One Nation, One Election' was merely a slogan and that the intention was "one nation, one political party".

The CJP has proposed an agitation at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on October 10 to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Dipke claimed that the Chandrapur police had served notices to CJP activists, asking them not to participate in the October 10 agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and questioning them about the source of funds for their travel expenses.

"I have said multiple times that the Maharashtra Police is the best police force in the country, and the Delhi Police should learn from them. But it is heartbreaking that the Chandrapur police (in Maharashtra) served notices to CJP workers, telling them not to participate in the agitation at Jantar Mantar. They also asked about the source of the expenses for travelling to Jantar Mantar," he charged.

Dipke asked how the police could predict that the agitation would turn violent.

"The police have also mentioned that the agitation is going to be 'violent'. How do the police know so early that the agitation would be violent? Have they planned anything in advance?'' he questioned.

He also targeted the police over directions to CJP activists against making social media posts that could allegedly lead to violence.

"We speak about (Mahatma) Gandhi and B R Ambedkar. Do they think it is violent?" he asked.

"Why is the Maharashtra Police behaving like Delhi Police? What do they have to do if a person is going to Delhi from Chandrapur in Maharashtra? What do the Chandrapur police have to do with this? Can't anyone buy a ticket of Rs 1,000 or Rs 1,500? What question is this? This is clearly a dictatorship,'' Dipke alleged.

After leading a massive demonstration at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on October 2, Dipke last week announced a fresh protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10 if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar did not resign.

Opposition parties and the CJP have been protesting over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and reports of differences within the three-member Election Commission. The poll body has rejected suggestions of a split and maintained that decisions relating to SIR were taken unanimously.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)