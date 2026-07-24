Delhi Police dismissed reports claiming authorities were planning to cancel passports of protesters linked to the CJP agitation. They called these viral claims
'Misleading': Delhi Police Rejects Reports Of Passport Cancellation For CJP Protesters
CJP Protest: Delhi Police has denied reports of cancelling passports of CJP protesters, calling the claims "misleading" and urging reliance on official updates.
- Delhi Police dismissed reports about canceling CJP protesters' passports.
- Claims followed violent
- Talks are planned between CJP and Union ministers.
CJP Protest: Delhi Police on Thursday dismissed reports claiming that authorities were planning to cancel the passports of protesters linked to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) agitation at Jantar Mantar, calling the viral claims "misleading" and urging the public to rely only on official information. The clarification comes after media reports suggested that participants accused of violence during the July 20 "Chalo Sansad" march could face passport cancellation as part of the ongoing investigation.
Delhi Police Rejects Viral Claims
Responding to the reports, Delhi Police issued a clarification on X, stating that no such decision had been taken against CJP protesters.
Delhi police said: "The viral claim is misleading. No such decision has been announced to cancel the passports of CJP protestors. Citizens are advised not to share or amplify misleading posts and to rely only on official information. @VIKRAMPRATAPSIN."
# Fact Check— DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) July 23, 2026
The viral claim is misleading. No such decision has been announced to cancel the passports of CJP protestors. Citizens are advised not to share or amplify misleading posts and to rely only on official information.@VIKRAMPRATAPSIN
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With the statement, the police sought to put an end to speculation surrounding the alleged action against protesters.
Reports Claimed Passports Could Be Revoked
The clarification followed several media reports claiming that police were considering passport cancellation for individuals allegedly involved in violence during the July 20 protest.
According to those reports, investigators were identifying suspects through CCTV footage, mobile videos and other technical evidence, and legal action, including possible passport revocation proceedings, could be initiated against those found responsible.
Delhi Police, however, categorically denied that any such decision had been announced.
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July 20 Protest Turned Violent
The controversy stems from the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, when protesters attempted to move towards Parliament during the Monsoon Session.
Clashes broke out between demonstrators and security personnel after police stopped the march with barricades. Authorities used tear gas and lathi charges to disperse the crowd, leaving both protesters and police personnel injured.
While protesters accused the police of using excessive force, Delhi Police maintained that its personnel acted with restraint and intervened only to maintain law and order.
Talks Planned To End Standoff
Even as the investigation into the July 20 violence continues, efforts are underway to break the deadlock between the Centre and the protesters.
Representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party and Union ministers are expected to meet at the Constitution Club of India to discuss the protesters' demands, with both sides hoping the talks will help ease tensions after weeks of demonstrations in the national capital.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What claims did Delhi Police dismiss regarding CJP protesters?
Where did Delhi Police issue their clarification?
Delhi Police issued their clarification on X, stating that no such decision had been taken against CJP protesters. They advised citizens not to amplify misleading posts.
What was the reason behind the reports about potential passport cancellations?
The reports stemmed from alleged violence during the CJP's
What happened during the
Clashes broke out between demonstrators and security personnel when protesters attempted to move towards Parliament. Authorities used tear gas and lathi charges to disperse the crowd.