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English NewsNewsIndia'Misleading': Delhi Police Rejects Reports Of Passport Cancellation For CJP Protesters

'Misleading': Delhi Police Rejects Reports Of Passport Cancellation For CJP Protesters

CJP Protest: Delhi Police has denied reports of cancelling passports of CJP protesters, calling the claims "misleading" and urging reliance on official updates.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police dismissed reports about canceling CJP protesters' passports.
  • Claims followed violent
  • Talks are planned between CJP and Union ministers.

CJP Protest: Delhi Police on Thursday dismissed reports claiming that authorities were planning to cancel the passports of protesters linked to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) agitation at Jantar Mantar, calling the viral claims "misleading" and urging the public to rely only on official information. The clarification comes after media reports suggested that participants accused of violence during the July 20 "Chalo Sansad" march could face passport cancellation as part of the ongoing investigation.

Delhi Police Rejects Viral Claims

Responding to the reports, Delhi Police issued a clarification on X, stating that no such decision had been taken against CJP protesters.

Delhi police said: "The viral claim is misleading. No such decision has been announced to cancel the passports of CJP protestors. Citizens are advised not to share or amplify misleading posts and to rely only on official information. @VIKRAMPRATAPSIN."

 

ALSO READ: Govt Agrees To Two Key Demands As Sonam Wangchuk Calls Off Hunger Strike Over NEET Paper Leak

With the statement, the police sought to put an end to speculation surrounding the alleged action against protesters.

Reports Claimed Passports Could Be Revoked

The clarification followed several media reports claiming that police were considering passport cancellation for individuals allegedly involved in violence during the July 20 protest.

According to those reports, investigators were identifying suspects through CCTV footage, mobile videos and other technical evidence, and legal action, including possible passport revocation proceedings, could be initiated against those found responsible.

Delhi Police, however, categorically denied that any such decision had been announced.

ALSO READ: Who Is Santy Sharma? Rapper Whose YT Channel Was Deleted Promises To Reveal 'Truth' Behind CJP On August 1

July 20 Protest Turned Violent

The controversy stems from the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, when protesters attempted to move towards Parliament during the Monsoon Session.

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and security personnel after police stopped the march with barricades. Authorities used tear gas and lathi charges to disperse the crowd, leaving both protesters and police personnel injured.

While protesters accused the police of using excessive force, Delhi Police maintained that its personnel acted with restraint and intervened only to maintain law and order.

Talks Planned To End Standoff

Even as the investigation into the July 20 violence continues, efforts are underway to break the deadlock between the Centre and the protesters.

Representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party and Union ministers are expected to meet at the Constitution Club of India to discuss the protesters' demands, with both sides hoping the talks will help ease tensions after weeks of demonstrations in the national capital.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What claims did Delhi Police dismiss regarding CJP protesters?

Delhi Police dismissed reports claiming authorities were planning to cancel passports of protesters linked to the CJP agitation. They called these viral claims

Where did Delhi Police issue their clarification?

Delhi Police issued their clarification on X, stating that no such decision had been taken against CJP protesters. They advised citizens not to amplify misleading posts.

What was the reason behind the reports about potential passport cancellations?

The reports stemmed from alleged violence during the CJP's

What happened during the

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and security personnel when protesters attempted to move towards Parliament. Authorities used tear gas and lathi charges to disperse the crowd.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Passport Jantar Mantar CJP Delhi POlice Cockroach Janta Party
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