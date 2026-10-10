Abhijeet Dipke’s Grandmother Dies In Maharashtra As CJP Founder Remains In Delhi Police Custody

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke’s grandmother, Savitribai Shankar Dipke, died at the age of 85 on Saturday at their ancestral village of Santuk Pimpri in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district.

Dipke is currently in Delhi Police custody, raising questions over whether he will be able to travel to Maharashtra to attend his grandmother’s last rites.

The news of Savitribai’s death has left the family in mourning. Abhijeet Dipke’s father, Bhagwan Dipke, and mother, Anita, have left for Hingoli after receiving the news of her demise.

It remains unclear whether Abhijeet Dipke will be permitted to travel from Delhi to attend the funeral.

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