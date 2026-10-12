CJP Leaders To Seek Jantar Mantar Protest Date From Delhi Police Today, Set 24-Hour Deadline

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP leaders and thousands detained over weekend, preventing protests.

CJP leaders to seek protest date, criticize government's actions.

Supreme Court ruled on detentions; opposition planned march to SC.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders, including Saurav Das, will visit the Parliament Street Police Station at 10 am on Monday to seek a date for holding a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

In a statement, the leaders said the Delhi Police had 24 hours to provide them with a date for the demonstration, warning that they would announce a protest call themselves if the deadline was not met.

“CJP leaders will go to Parliament Street police station at 10 am on Monday to seek a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar,” Ashutosh Ranka said.

CJP Leaders Detained Amid Security Clampdown

On Saturday, CJP leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained amid a major security clampdown in the national capital. More than 7,000 protesters were detained at multiple locations as police prevented them from reaching Jantar Mantar.

Over the past two days, CJP leaders were detained and subsequently released by the Delhi Police following a court order. Protesters continued their demonstrations on Sunday, with All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora among those detained and later released.

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CJP Leaders Criticise Centre After Release

At their first press conference after being released from 24-hour detention, Ranka and Das strongly criticised the Centre. Das alleged that the country was witnessing an emergency-like situation, pointing to the detention of protesters, transport restrictions and the suspension of internet services in parts of Delhi.

The developments have intensified the confrontation over the right to hold peaceful demonstrations in the capital, with protesters seeking permission to assemble at Jantar Mantar.

Supreme Court On Peaceful Protests

The Supreme Court, during a special sitting on Sunday, ruled that peaceful and unarmed protesters cannot be detained except in accordance with the “procedure established by law”.

Despite the court's observation, the Delhi Police continued to detain protesters around Connaught Place on Sunday. Those detained included Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader John Brittas.

ALSO READ | ‘We Will Hit The Streets Again’: Dipke Says He Hasn’t Signed Bond Promising Not To Protest

Opposition Plans Supreme Court March Over ‘Vote Chori’

Meanwhile, opposition parties planned a march to the Supreme Court on Monday. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, sought an appointment with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to raise concerns over alleged “vote chori”.

However, reports said the CJI rejected the INDIA bloc leaders' request for a meeting.