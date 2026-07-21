Kejriwal Condemns Police Action At Jantar Mantar, Urges PM Modi To Address Students' Anger

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kejriwal criticized alleged police action on student protesters.

He accused government of repression, destroying students' future.

Kejriwal urged PM Modi to address youth concerns, engage them.

Punjab CM Mann also supported students' demands for examination justice.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday criticised the alleged police action against protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators have been demanding reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking during his visit to Punjab, the former Delhi chief minister said the government had chosen to respond with force instead of engaging with the protesters. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the concerns of young people and hold talks with them.

His remarks came as protests over the alleged NEET paper leak continued at Jantar Mantar, with demonstrators demanding accountability from the Centre. Delhi Police has denied allegations that it resorted to a lathicharge during Monday's protest.

Kejriwal Questions Centre's Response To Protesters

Referring to the protest, Kejriwal said large numbers of young people from across the country had gathered in Delhi to seek justice but were met with police action instead of dialogue.

"Just look at the situation in Delhi. Connaught Place is packed, Janpath is packed, and Jantar Mantar is overflowing with people. Thousands and lakhs of young people from across the country have gathered here, but instead of listening to them, the government is using its full machinery of repression against them," he said.

He further alleged that protesters were lathi-charged, internet services were suspended, and demonstrators were stopped from marching to Parliament. "This is completely wrong. Where are these young people supposed to go?" Kejriwal said.

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Government Ruined Their Future: Kejriwal

Kejriwal accused the Centre of failing to address students' grievances over the alleged examination paper leak and subsequent evaluation irregularities.

"The government first allows their examination papers to be leaked. Then, when the examination is conducted again, there are serious irregularities in the evaluation process. Students keep filing complaint after complaint, but no one listens to them. Where are these students supposed to go? The government has ruined their future," he said.

Appealing directly to Prime Minister Modi, Kejriwal said, "You must address the anger of these students. Otherwise, it will prove very costly for you. Sit down with these young people and talk to them. They are the children of our own country. Why is the government refusing to engage with them? Why is there so much arrogance?"

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Bhagwant Mann Extends Support To Protesters

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann also backed the protesters, saying many students dedicate years of hard work in the hope of securing a better future through education.

"There are countless students who believe that education can transform their lives and secure a better future for their families. They wake up at 3 a.m. to study and spend 14 hours a day preparing for examinations like NEET. But just one or two days before the examination, they come to know that the paper has been leaked," Mann said.

He alleged that those with financial means benefited from leaked examination papers and described the situation as unfair. Mann added that he fully supported the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar and stood with the students in their demand for justice.