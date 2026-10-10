Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three CJP leaders detained by police before planned protest.

Detained leaders traveled from Mumbai for demonstration against Commissioner.

CJP affirms protest continues; Ajinkya Shinde takes leadership now.

The party pre-recorded a video anticipating potential arrests.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said its planned protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi will go ahead despite the detention of three of its leaders by Delhi Police. The party has named its organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, to lead the demonstration while Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka remain in detention.

Shinde To Lead Protest

The CJP announced that Shinde would take charge of the demonstration following the detention of its senior leaders. In a statement, the party said: “Until Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are in detention, CJP’s Organization In-Charge Ajinkya Shinde will lead this protest at Jantar Mantar. Abhijeet had pre-recorded this video last night in anticipation of a potential arrest. @AjinkyaCJP.”

IMPORTANT Until Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are in detention, CJP’s Organization In-Charge Ajinkya Shinde will lead this protest at Jantar Mantar. Abhijeet had pre-recorded this video last night in anticipation of a potential arrest. @AjinkyaCJP https://t.co/WSQ69mKfTV — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

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The party also shared a pre-recorded video of Dipke, saying he had made it in anticipation of a possible arrest.

Three Leaders Detained

According to the CJP, Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained by Delhi Police from inside their aircraft shortly after it landed in the national capital on Saturday.

The three leaders had travelled from Mumbai to participate in the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Their detention came as Delhi authorities tightened security ahead of the protest, with the CJP maintaining that the demonstration would continue despite the action against its leadership.

Dipke’s Message To Police

In a video released by the party, Dipke can be heard addressing police officers inside the aircraft and saying, “We have come here to get arrested. Come and arrest us.”

The CJP said police personnel informed the leaders before taking them away that they did not have permission to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke also alleged that the party’s leaders were being treated like criminals. The allegations and the circumstances surrounding the detention were presented in the party’s account of the incident.

Protest Plans Remain

With Dipke, Das and Ranka in detention, Shinde is set to lead the CJP demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The party has reiterated that the protest will proceed despite the detention of its senior members.

The demonstration is directed against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. How the protest unfolds will depend on the arrangements at Jantar Mantar and the response of Delhi Police, which has tightened security across the capital ahead of the gathering.