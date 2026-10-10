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English NewsNewsIndiaWho Will Lead CJP Protest Now After Leaders’ Detention? Abhijeet Dipke Names New In-Charge In Video

Who Will Lead CJP Protest Now After Leaders’ Detention? Abhijeet Dipke Names New In-Charge In Video

CJP has named Ajinkya Shinde to lead its Jantar Mantar protest after Delhi Police detained Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three CJP leaders detained by police before planned protest.
  • Detained leaders traveled from Mumbai for demonstration against Commissioner.
  • CJP affirms protest continues; Ajinkya Shinde takes leadership now.
  • The party pre-recorded a video anticipating potential arrests.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said its planned protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi will go ahead despite the detention of three of its leaders by Delhi Police. The party has named its organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, to lead the demonstration while Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka remain in detention.

Shinde To Lead Protest

The CJP announced that Shinde would take charge of the demonstration following the detention of its senior leaders. In a statement, the party said: “Until Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are in detention, CJP’s Organization In-Charge Ajinkya Shinde will lead this protest at Jantar Mantar.  Abhijeet had pre-recorded this video last night in anticipation of a potential arrest. @AjinkyaCJP.”

ALSO READ: ‘No One Can Stop India’s Youth’: Chirag Paswan Slams Oppn For Playing Politics Over Delhi 'Protest' Curbs

The party also shared a pre-recorded video of Dipke, saying he had made it in anticipation of a possible arrest.

Three Leaders Detained

According to the CJP, Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained by Delhi Police from inside their aircraft shortly after it landed in the national capital on Saturday.

The three leaders had travelled from Mumbai to participate in the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Their detention came as Delhi authorities tightened security ahead of the protest, with the CJP maintaining that the demonstration would continue despite the action against its leadership.

Dipke’s Message To Police

In a video released by the party, Dipke can be heard addressing police officers inside the aircraft and saying, “We have come here to get arrested. Come and arrest us.”

The CJP said police personnel informed the leaders before taking them away that they did not have permission to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke also alleged that the party’s leaders were being treated like criminals. The allegations and the circumstances surrounding the detention were presented in the party’s account of the incident.

Protest Plans Remain

With Dipke, Das and Ranka in detention, Shinde is set to lead the CJP demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The party has reiterated that the protest will proceed despite the detention of its senior members.

The demonstration is directed against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. How the protest unfolds will depend on the arrangements at Jantar Mantar and the response of Delhi Police, which has tightened security across the capital ahead of the gathering.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will lead the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar?

Ajinkya Shinde, the CJP's Organization In-Charge, will lead the protest. He took charge after three senior leaders were detained by Delhi Police.

Why were the CJP leaders detained by Delhi Police?

Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka were detained because police informed them they did not have permission to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Where were the CJP leaders detained?

The three leaders were detained by Delhi Police from inside their aircraft shortly after it landed in the national capital. They had traveled from Mumbai to participate in the protest.

What is the purpose of the CJP's protest?

The CJP's demonstration at Jantar Mantar is directed against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party insists the protest will continue despite the detentions.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Protest Ajinkya Shinde Abhijeet Dipke Detained
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