Delhi Metro May Seal Off 57 Stations Tonight Before Saturday’s CJP Rally At Jantar Mantar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police requested DMRC close 57 metro station gates.

Curbs aim to control crowds during Saturday's demonstrations.

Closures start Friday night, may reduce train frequency.

Commuters in Delhi may face changes to metro access from Friday night after Delhi Police asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 stations ahead of demonstrations scheduled for Saturday, October 10. The proposed restrictions are intended to help manage crowds expected at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district. Police have also suggested reducing train frequency at the identified stations as part of the precautionary measures.

What Police Have Proposed

In a letter dated October 8, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, asked DMRC to consider shutting the designated gates from 9 pm on Friday, October 9. The proposed measures would remain in place through Saturday, October 10, and continue until the situation in the capital returns to normal, according to the communication. The request covers 57 metro stations, although the final arrangements will depend on DMRC’s decision. Commuters may need to account for possible changes to station access and train services while travelling around the affected areas.

According to the letter by Delhi Metro Police to DMRC, "In view of proposed protests and the likelihood of unruly mob movement, Delhi Metro entry/exit gates across 57 stations may be closed from 9:00 PM on October 9 till the situation normalizes on October 10."

Delhi | In view of proposed protests and the likelihood of unruly mob movement, Delhi Metro entry/exit gates across 57 stations may be closed from 9:00 PM on October 9 till the situation normalizes on October 10. Delhi Police has proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations across the national capital and reducing train frequency at these stations in view of proposed protests scheduled for October 10, according to an official communication, according to a letter written by the Delhi Metro Police to the DMRC. (Source: Delhi Police) — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026

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Why Stations May Face Curbs

The police communication cited the possibility of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations as the reason for seeking restrictions. Demonstrations are expected at Jantar Mantar and other parts of the New Delhi district on Saturday. Limiting access through selected metro gates and potentially reducing train frequency are among the measures proposed to manage the movement of people around these locations.

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The extent of any disruption will depend on which gates, if any, DMRC decides to close and whether the corporation implements the suggested changes to train operations.