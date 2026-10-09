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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Metro May Seal Off 57 Stations Tonight Before Saturday’s CJP Rally At Jantar Mantar

Delhi Metro May Seal Off 57 Stations Tonight Before Saturday’s CJP Rally At Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police has asked DMRC to consider closing gates at 57 metro stations from Friday night ahead of Saturday's planned protests.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police requested DMRC close 57 metro station gates.
  • Curbs aim to control crowds during Saturday's demonstrations.
  • Closures start Friday night, may reduce train frequency.

Commuters in Delhi may face changes to metro access from Friday night after Delhi Police asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 stations ahead of demonstrations scheduled for Saturday, October 10. The proposed restrictions are intended to help manage crowds expected at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district. Police have also suggested reducing train frequency at the identified stations as part of the precautionary measures.

What Police Have Proposed

In a letter dated October 8, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, asked DMRC to consider shutting the designated gates from 9 pm on Friday, October 9. The proposed measures would remain in place through Saturday, October 10, and continue until the situation in the capital returns to normal, according to the communication. The request covers 57 metro stations, although the final arrangements will depend on DMRC’s decision. Commuters may need to account for possible changes to station access and train services while travelling around the affected areas.

According to the letter by Delhi Metro Police to DMRC, "In view of proposed protests and the likelihood of unruly mob movement, Delhi Metro entry/exit gates across 57 stations may be closed from 9:00 PM on October 9 till the situation normalizes on October 10."

 

 

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Why Stations May Face Curbs

The police communication cited the possibility of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations as the reason for seeking restrictions. Demonstrations are expected at Jantar Mantar and other parts of the New Delhi district on Saturday. Limiting access through selected metro gates and potentially reducing train frequency are among the measures proposed to manage the movement of people around these locations.

ALSO READ: Mail, Express Services To New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled On Oct 10 Amid CJP Protest Call

The extent of any disruption will depend on which gates, if any, DMRC decides to close and whether the corporation implements the suggested changes to train operations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might Delhi metro access change this weekend?

Delhi Police requested DMRC to consider closing gates at 57 stations ahead of demonstrations scheduled for Saturday, October 10. This is to help manage crowds expected at Jantar Mantar and other locations.

When are the proposed metro restrictions expected to take effect?

The proposed restrictions would start from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, and remain in place through Saturday, October 10. They will continue until the situation in the capital returns to normal.

What is the purpose of the proposed metro restrictions?

The police communication cited the possibility of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations. Limiting metro access and reducing train frequency are measures to manage people's movement during demonstrations.

How many metro stations are covered by the police request?

The police request covers 57 metro stations for potential gate closures and reduced train frequency. The final arrangements, however, depend on DMRC's decision.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
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Delhi Metro DELHI Delhi Metro News
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