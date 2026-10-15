Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police defended denying protest permission, citing public order.

Police cited CJP's violent July march, injuring officers.

Police seek contempt discharge, citing need to prevent violence.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has defended the force’s decision to deny permission for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) October 10 protest and detain demonstrators, arguing that the measures were necessary to prevent violence and maintain public order. His defence comes as the Supreme Court considers contempt proceedings over alleged non-compliance with its directions concerning restrictions on public transport during the mobilisation.

In a counter-affidavit filed before the apex court, Kumar described the police action as “proportionate to the legitimate objective of maintaining law and order and preventing harm to persons and property”. He maintained that the authorities could not risk a breakdown of public order given what the police described as the organisation’s history of violence, property damage and injuries.

Police Defend Action

The commissioner’s affidavit forms part of the responses submitted by senior police officers following the Supreme Court’s contempt notices over the handling of the October 10 protest.

The police have sought the discharge of the contempt notice, arguing that their decisions were driven by concerns about potential violence, disruption and damage to people and property.

The affidavit also refers to the CJP’s July 20 march over the NEET-UG paper leak, describing it as “unauthorised, unlawful and illegal”. The police contend that participants in that earlier mobilisation formed an unlawful assembly and cite the episode as a reason for restricting the organisation’s subsequent protest.

July March Under Scrutiny

To support its position, the Delhi Police has cited communications, public statements and calls attributed to the CJP in the days leading up to October 10. The affidavit also refers to photographs, videos and other material relating to the July 20 “Chalo Sansad” march.

According to the police, the organisation had repeatedly disregarded directions and conditions governing public demonstrations. The affidavit cites a written undertaking given for an earlier protest in June, under which organisers had agreed to limit participation to 1,000 people, maintain peace and refrain from marching towards Parliament without prior permission.

The police have relied on this undertaking to argue that assurances from the organisers were insufficient to rule out a fresh law-and-order challenge.

Supreme Court’s October 9 Order

The Supreme Court intervened on October 9 over restrictions imposed on public transport ahead of the CJP mobilisation. It directed the authorities to ensure that the movement of Delhi Metro trains and other trains entering the national capital was not completely prohibited, while permitting necessary regulation to maintain public order.

The Centre informed the court that the internet suspension was in force from 10 pm on October 9 until 10 pm on October 10. The restriction, it said, covered a radius of four kilometres around Raisina Hill.

The police affidavit also invoked their experience of handling the July 20 protest while explaining the precautions taken ahead of the October 10 gathering.

Police Cite Crowd Size

In a separate affidavit filed late Wednesday night, Kumar reiterated that permission for the October 10 protest had been denied because of the alleged breach of conditions and violence during the July mobilisation.

The police said organisers had undertaken to limit the July 20 gathering to 1,000 participants, but more than 30,000 people turned up, resulting in a serious law-and-order situation. According to the affidavit, the organisers violated the prescribed conditions and mobilised participants to march towards Parliament.

The police further alleged that personnel deployed during the July protest were attacked and that around 240 men and women on duty sustained injuries.

The affidavit also referred to demonstrations held on October 6, 7 and 8, which the police said created law-and-order and traffic management problems. It added that buses used to transport detained protesters were vandalised and their tyres damaged.

Permission Dispute

Addressing the October 10 mobilisation, the police maintained that the CJP had notified authorities about its planned gathering at Jantar Mantar but had not filed a formal application seeking permission.

The police have cited this distinction, along with the alleged violations during earlier demonstrations, to justify their decision to restrict the protest and take preventive action against demonstrators.

The commissioner has urged the Supreme Court to discharge the contempt notice, maintaining that the police acted to avert a potential threat to public safety and order.