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English NewsNewsIndia‘Flop Show Of Anarchists’: BJP’s Sambit Patra Says CJP Protest Failed, Democracy Triumphed Over ‘Mobocracy’

‘Flop Show Of Anarchists’: BJP’s Sambit Patra Says CJP Protest Failed, Democracy Triumphed Over ‘Mobocracy’

BJP leader Sambit Patra called the CJP protest a “flop show” and accused Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders of spreading misinformation over electoral irregularities.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP called CJP protest flop show, alleged anarchy.
  • Patra criticized Gandhi's
  • BJP challenged opposition's false vote count irregularity claims.
  • Patra questioned Gandhi not providing evidence to President Murmu.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday described the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi as a “flop show”, with party leader Sambit Patra accusing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of attempting to spread anarchy in collusion with foreign powers. Patra said the developments marked a victory for democracy over what he called “mobocracy”, after hundreds of youths and several political leaders heading towards the protest site were detained by Delhi Police.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Patra also criticised Gandhi over his remarks following a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, during which opposition leaders raised allegations of “vote chori”.

Patra Calls Protest A ‘Flop Show’

Patra alleged that the protest was intended to bring the national capital and the country to a standstill. He said the scenes being shown from Jantar Mantar did not reflect the broader situation in India.

“What is happening at Jantar Mantar and what is being shown on TV and across various social media handles does not represent the true story of India. India is peaceful, and India is moving forward with good governance,” Patra said, as per reports.

The BJP leader described the outcome as a victory for democracy over mobocracy. He also called Gandhi a “nalayak” leader while condemning his Friday remarks that President Murmu had not rejected the INDIA bloc's allegations of “vote chori” during their meeting.

Patra alleged that Gandhi and other opposition leaders were attempting to create unrest through their political actions.

ALSO READ: ‘No One Can Stop India’s Youth’: Chirag Paswan Slams Oppn For Playing Politics Over Delhi 'Protest' Curbs

BJP Questions Vote Count Claims

Patra also targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over their posts on X, formerly Twitter, concerning alleged irregularities during vote counting at Booth No. 109 in Rejinagar, West Bengal.

The BJP leader said the claim that the booth had 772 registered voters was incorrect, citing a clarification from the Chief Electoral Officer.

“Subsequently, the Chief Electoral Officer also tweeted that the figure was 1,109 registered voters. The claim that there were only 772 voters was false," Sambit Patra said.

He alleged that the opposition leaders knew the claim was false but continued to circulate it.

Patra Questions Rahul Gandhi

Patra also questioned Gandhi over his meeting with President Murmu, asking why the opposition had not submitted evidence alongside its memorandum on alleged electoral irregularities.

He challenged the opposition's account that the President had accepted the memorandum but asked its members to submit supporting evidence later. "You said the President accepted it, and in the same breath, you are saying that the President asked you to provide evidence. Why didn’t you take the evidence along with you?" he asked.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the BJP describe the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar?

The BJP described the Cockroach Janta Party's protest as a “flop show.” Sambit Patra also accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to spread anarchy in collusion with foreign powers.

What was Sambit Patra's criticism of Rahul Gandhi's meeting with President Murmu?

Patra questioned Rahul Gandhi for not submitting evidence with the memorandum on alleged electoral irregularities to President Murmu. He highlighted that Gandhi claimed the President asked for evidence later, questioning its absence initially.

What claim about vote counting did the BJP allege was false?

Sambit Patra alleged that claims about 772 registered voters at Booth No. 109 in Rejinagar were false. He cited the Chief Electoral Officer's clarification that there were 1,109 registered voters there.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi CJP Protest Jantar Mantar Protest
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