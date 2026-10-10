Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP called CJP protest flop show, alleged anarchy.

Patra criticized Gandhi's

BJP challenged opposition's false vote count irregularity claims.

Patra questioned Gandhi not providing evidence to President Murmu.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday described the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi as a “flop show”, with party leader Sambit Patra accusing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of attempting to spread anarchy in collusion with foreign powers. Patra said the developments marked a victory for democracy over what he called “mobocracy”, after hundreds of youths and several political leaders heading towards the protest site were detained by Delhi Police.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Patra also criticised Gandhi over his remarks following a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, during which opposition leaders raised allegations of “vote chori”.

Patra Calls Protest A ‘Flop Show’

Patra alleged that the protest was intended to bring the national capital and the country to a standstill. He said the scenes being shown from Jantar Mantar did not reflect the broader situation in India.

“What is happening at Jantar Mantar and what is being shown on TV and across various social media handles does not represent the true story of India. India is peaceful, and India is moving forward with good governance,” Patra said, as per reports.

The BJP leader described the outcome as a victory for democracy over mobocracy. He also called Gandhi a “nalayak” leader while condemning his Friday remarks that President Murmu had not rejected the INDIA bloc's allegations of “vote chori” during their meeting.

Patra alleged that Gandhi and other opposition leaders were attempting to create unrest through their political actions.

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BJP Questions Vote Count Claims

Patra also targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over their posts on X, formerly Twitter, concerning alleged irregularities during vote counting at Booth No. 109 in Rejinagar, West Bengal.

The BJP leader said the claim that the booth had 772 registered voters was incorrect, citing a clarification from the Chief Electoral Officer.

“Subsequently, the Chief Electoral Officer also tweeted that the figure was 1,109 registered voters. The claim that there were only 772 voters was false," Sambit Patra said.

He alleged that the opposition leaders knew the claim was false but continued to circulate it.

Patra Questions Rahul Gandhi

Patra also questioned Gandhi over his meeting with President Murmu, asking why the opposition had not submitted evidence alongside its memorandum on alleged electoral irregularities.

He challenged the opposition's account that the President had accepted the memorandum but asked its members to submit supporting evidence later. "You said the President accepted it, and in the same breath, you are saying that the President asked you to provide evidence. Why didn’t you take the evidence along with you?" he asked.