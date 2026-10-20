India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia‘No Respect For Law’: Delhi Court Flags ‘Breach Of Peace’; Extends Das, Ranka's Custody

‘No Respect For Law’: Delhi Court Flags ‘Breach Of Peace’; Extends Das, Ranka's Custody

Special Executive Magistrate Ritu Raj said the duo showed “no respect for law” and had deliberately breached bonds furnished on October 11 before another magistrate.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 07:57 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi court extended CJP leaders' custody until October 21.
  • Court cited leaders' previous breaches and habitual protests.
  • Defence sought release; court found proposed sureties inadequate.

A Special Executive Magistrate's (SEM) court in Delhi on Monday extended the judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by two days, until October 21, observing that they showed “no respect for law” and were habitual in calling protests at “de-notified areas”.

SEM Ritu Raj said the two had “deliberately breached” bonds furnished on October 11 before another magistrate and had “immediately committed the breach of peace in this case”.

The duo were produced before the court after spending five days in judicial custody. The court also directed their counsel to file written submissions within two days, with an advance copy to be provided to the investigating officer.

Court Questions Assurance Against Repeat Offence

The court said the assurance given by Das and Ranka that they would not repeat the alleged offence did not inspire confidence, considering their conduct and the material submitted by the investigating officer.

“Considering the imminent apprehension, past conduct of the respondent and the submissions advanced on both sides,” the SEM said, the respondents should be given an opportunity to place their submissions in writing.

The court also observed that the police application seeking an extension of custody was supported by substantial material raising serious concerns about a possible breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity.

“I find that the respondents have deliberately breached their Bonds dated 11.10.2026 as submitted before the Ld. SEM, South-West District and immediately committed the breach of peace in this case,” SEM Ritu Raj observed.

Defence Seeks Immediate Release

Advocate Abhik Chimni, appearing alongside Pushp Sharma for Das and Ranka, sought their immediate release. The defence argued that the two leaders had not called for protests after October 10 and that there was no apprehension of a repeat offence.

Their counsel also submitted that both leaders had individually gone to Jantar Mantar.

However, the SEM found the proposed sureties inadequate and directed the two leaders to furnish fresh ones. The court's concerns centred on the sureties' inability to establish their credentials and demonstrate that they could ensure the respondents' appearance before it.

Court Finds Shortcomings In Sureties

One of the proposed sureties, Teerath, could not explain a discrepancy between the photograph on his bond and the one on his Aadhaar card. He also failed to produce another valid identity document.

Another proposed surety, Mannu Raj Anand, could not provide basic details about Das, for whom he had offered to stand surety.

The court further noted that neither surety appeared capable of ensuring the two leaders' presence before it. The matter has been listed for October 21 for further proceedings and any reply.

On October 14, the court had remanded Das and Ranka to five days of judicial custody.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the judicial custody of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka extended?

The court extended their custody because they showed no respect for law, habitually protested in de-notified areas, and breached previously furnished bonds. Their assurance against repeat offenses was also deemed unconvincing.

What was the court's finding regarding the bonds furnished by Das and Ranka earlier?

The SEM observed that Das and Ranka had deliberately breached the bonds they furnished on October 11 before another magistrate. They immediately committed a breach of peace afterwards.

Why did the court find the proposed sureties for Das and Ranka inadequate?

One surety had a photo discrepancy and lacked other ID, while another couldn't provide basic details about Das. Neither could demonstrate they could ensure the leaders' court appearance.

What is the next step in the legal proceedings for Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka?

The matter has been listed for further proceedings and any reply on October 21. Their counsel was also directed to file written submissions within two days.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 20 Oct 2026 07:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Saurav Das CJP Protest Ashutosh Ranka
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
400-Plus Indian-Origin Students From 27 Countries Warn Against ‘Anarchy’ In Name Of Democracy
400 Scholars From Oxford, MIT, Other Top Universities Condemn SIR Protests
India
Govt Approaches DMK, SP, YSRCP, NCP, Others For Delimitation Talks After Congress Fails To Give Dates
Govt Approaches DMK, SP, YSRCP, NCP For Delimitation, Women’s Reservation Talks
India
Manipur: 4 Killed In Clashes, Protesters Place Bodies Outside CM’s Residence
Manipur: 4 Killed In Clashes, Protesters Place Bodies Outside CM’s Residence
India
Sharad Pawar Faction MLA Jitendra Awhad Gets Threat, Caller Says 'I'll Kill You'
Sharad Pawar Faction MLA Jitendra Awhad Gets Threat, Caller Says 'I'll Kill You'
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Crime: Three Tiger Shroff Firing Suspects Held in Kota, Probe Points to Alleged Bishnoi Gang Link
Mumbai Crime: Three Tiger Shroff Firing Suspects Detained in Kota, Police Cite Alleged Bishnoi Gang Link
Medical Update: Umesh Chauhan Stable After Being Shot During Tiger Shroff Attack
Major Breakthrough: Three Suspects in Tiger Shroff Shooting Detained Near Kota Railway Station
Police Details: Tiger Shroff Reportedly Escaped Unharmed by Reacting Quickly to Gunfire
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget