‘No Respect For Law’: Delhi Court Flags ‘Breach Of Peace’; Extends Das, Ranka's Custody

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi court extended CJP leaders' custody until October 21.

Court cited leaders' previous breaches and habitual protests.

Defence sought release; court found proposed sureties inadequate.

A Special Executive Magistrate's (SEM) court in Delhi on Monday extended the judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by two days, until October 21, observing that they showed “no respect for law” and were habitual in calling protests at “de-notified areas”.

SEM Ritu Raj said the two had “deliberately breached” bonds furnished on October 11 before another magistrate and had “immediately committed the breach of peace in this case”.

The duo were produced before the court after spending five days in judicial custody. The court also directed their counsel to file written submissions within two days, with an advance copy to be provided to the investigating officer.

Court Questions Assurance Against Repeat Offence

The court said the assurance given by Das and Ranka that they would not repeat the alleged offence did not inspire confidence, considering their conduct and the material submitted by the investigating officer.

“Considering the imminent apprehension, past conduct of the respondent and the submissions advanced on both sides,” the SEM said, the respondents should be given an opportunity to place their submissions in writing.

The court also observed that the police application seeking an extension of custody was supported by substantial material raising serious concerns about a possible breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity.

“I find that the respondents have deliberately breached their Bonds dated 11.10.2026 as submitted before the Ld. SEM, South-West District and immediately committed the breach of peace in this case,” SEM Ritu Raj observed.

Defence Seeks Immediate Release

Advocate Abhik Chimni, appearing alongside Pushp Sharma for Das and Ranka, sought their immediate release. The defence argued that the two leaders had not called for protests after October 10 and that there was no apprehension of a repeat offence.

Their counsel also submitted that both leaders had individually gone to Jantar Mantar.

However, the SEM found the proposed sureties inadequate and directed the two leaders to furnish fresh ones. The court's concerns centred on the sureties' inability to establish their credentials and demonstrate that they could ensure the respondents' appearance before it.

Court Finds Shortcomings In Sureties

One of the proposed sureties, Teerath, could not explain a discrepancy between the photograph on his bond and the one on his Aadhaar card. He also failed to produce another valid identity document.

Another proposed surety, Mannu Raj Anand, could not provide basic details about Das, for whom he had offered to stand surety.

The court further noted that neither surety appeared capable of ensuring the two leaders' presence before it. The matter has been listed for October 21 for further proceedings and any reply.

On October 14, the court had remanded Das and Ranka to five days of judicial custody.