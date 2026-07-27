CJP Leaders Party At 'Five-Star' Hotel, Critics Raise Questions Over Viral Video

Multiple videos purportedly showing leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) dancing at a hotel celebration after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation have gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from several quarters.

Seriously?

The CJP leadership throwing a victory party at a hotel! After Delhi witnessed days of violence, these so-called youth activists switched on the music and began dancing.



More serious questions:

Who funded the travel, food, accommodation, equipment and logistics… pic.twitter.com/KSl4GIu0gr July 27, 2026

The videos show CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with others, dancing to Bollywood songs at what critics have described as a party hosted at a hotel. Several social media users have questioned the source of funding for the event, with some claiming it was held at a five-star property.

The celebration came shortly after Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister following days of nationwide protests led by the CJP over the alleged NEET paper leak. In his resignation letter, Pradhan said the issue was "not a matter of individual prestige" and that he was stepping down after taking moral responsibility for the developments surrounding the controversy.

Reacting to the viral videos, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani questioned the optics of the celebration.

Also Read: BJP MP's Daughter Says She Was Pressured To Delete Post On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Sharing one of the clips on X, he wrote, "Seriously? The CJP leadership throwing a victory party at a hotel! After Delhi witnessed days of violence, these so-called youth activists switched on the music and began dancing."

He further asked, "Who funded the travel, food, accommodation, equipment and logistics throughout this agitation? Who financed the people who kept Delhi on the boil?"

The videos have triggered a political debate online, with supporters of the CJP defending the gathering while critics continue to raise questions about the party's funding and the timing of the celebration