Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP leaders allege unlawful detention, phone seizures, denied legal aid.

Leaders declared

Ranka called PM Modi

Police allegedly entered Gurudwara disrespectfully; CJP renews attack on CEC.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi government of creating an atmosphere of fear and alleged that the detention of outfit members over their proposed protest had damaged India's image.

At a press conference after the recent detentions, the leaders claimed Delhi Police personnel took them into custody after they boarded their aircraft following its landing in Delhi. They alleged that they were detained without being shown any paperwork, their phones were seized, and their requests for legal assistance were denied.

Ranka alleged that the government had turned the party's campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar into a confrontation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Das, meanwhile, described the situation as an “open Emergency” and accused the government of waging a battle against its own citizens.

The leaders also raised allegations concerning the police presence at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, claiming that personnel entered the premises wearing shoes and without covering their heads. They appealed to members of the Sikh community to support their movement.

Ranka Calls Modi ‘Most Cowardly Prime Minister’

Ranka launched a sharp attack on PM Modi, calling him the “most cowardly Prime Minister” he had ever seen. He said the events of the past two days had harmed the country's image and alleged that people had been detained over the preceding 72 hours.

He also compared the situation with the Emergency, arguing that even during that period, trains were not stopped. Ranka accused the government of creating an atmosphere of disorder and said the campaign against Gyanesh Kumar had been turned into a confrontation with Modi and Amit Shah.

“The Election Commission, whose responsibility is to conduct elections, is working to help the BJP win elections,” Ranka alleged.

He said the party's fight had only begun and criticised the government for what he described as an attempt to turn the movement into a larger confrontation.

Ranka also referred to CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke, alleging that Delhi Police personnel were present with cameras and microphones when Dipke was informed about his grandmother's death. He claimed Dipke had asked to speak to his cousin but was not treated humanely.

ALSO READ: 'I Was Kidnapped By Goons': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee After Being Released From Detention

Das Alleges ‘Open Emergency’, Questions Detention Procedure

Das alleged that the country was witnessing conditions resembling an “open Emergency” and accused the government of authoritarian conduct. He said people wanted to protest peacefully and argued that the government should have engaged with them rather than treating citizens as adversaries.

He also claimed that security forces had been brought in from border areas, Kashmir and regions affected by Naxalism to deal with the movement.

According to Das, restrictions on metro and train services were intended to make the protest difficult. He said the government was mistaken if it believed such measures would weaken the movement, adding that the situation was being watched across the country.

Describing the police action after his flight landed in Delhi, Das alleged that he, Ranka and Dipke had been “kidnapped”. He contrasted their treatment with the departure from India of fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, alleging that the government had facilitated their travel by aircraft.

Das further alleged that the three were detained without being shown any documents and that their phones were taken away. He said they had sought seizure reports and the hash values of their devices but were not provided with the information.

He claimed he was taken to RK Puram, while Ranka was kept in Ballabhgarh. Das also alleged that when they asked for lawyers, they were told that they did not have legal rights while in detention.

CJP Leader Raises Concerns Over Phones, Alleges Custodial Violence

Das expressed apprehension that the phones seized from the leaders could have been hacked or cloned, and that documents might be planted on the devices. He presented these as concerns and did not provide evidence to establish that such tampering had occurred.

He also alleged that a CJP volunteer named Pranay was subjected to violence while in detention. Raising questions over the matter, Das asked where the National Human Rights Commission and the Supreme Court were.

The allegations concerning the detention procedure, access to lawyers, phone seizure and treatment of the volunteer were made by Das during his address.

ALSO READ: Remove Barricades, No Illegal Detentions, Undisturbed Internet: SC's Order Amid Delhi Protest

CJP Leaders Allege Police Entered Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

The leaders also raised concerns over the alleged entry of police personnel into Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

Das claimed that police personnel entered the Sikh place of worship wearing shoes and without covering their heads. He said members of the gurudwara committee were being threatened.

He said Sikh community members had provided shelter to people without discriminating on the basis of caste or religion and appealed to Sikh men and women to support the CJP's movement.

Referring to the treatment of Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, the speaker whose remarks preceded Ranka's address alleged that similar treatment was being repeated. The speaker also warned that the government's end was near and called on the Sikh community to stand up against the situation.

CJP Leaders Renew Attack On Gyanesh Kumar

The CJP leaders reiterated that their campaign was directed against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the government of protecting him.

Das questioned why Kumar was being defended and claimed that they had been told even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wanted him removed. He did not provide further details to substantiate the claim.

The leaders maintained that their movement was intended to allow citizens to protest peacefully and challenge what they described as irregularities involving the Election Commission. Their allegations against the government, the poll body and the police were not independently established in the statements provided.