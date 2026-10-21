Delhi Police have transferred a second FIR against CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch. This follows the transfer of another case linked to their alleged entry into Jantar Mantar.
Second FIR Against Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Transferred To Crime Branch
Das and Ranka were placed in judicial custody following proceedings over alleged breaches of peace bonds, with their custody extended by two days on Monday.
- Delhi Police transferred second FIR against CJP leaders to Crime Branch.
- Leaders and 12 others detained for Jantar Mantar trespass incident.
- Judicial custody extended; High Court hearing sought against order.
Delhi Police have transferred a second first information report (FIR) against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch.
The move comes a day after another case linked to their alleged entry into Jantar Mantar was transferred to the same agency. The Crime Branch will now investigate both FIRs registered in connection with the October 13 incident.
According to Delhi Police, Das, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other CJP members allegedly entered the Jantar Mantar area by trespassing through private premises. The site had earlier been denotified as a designated protest venue.
14 CJP Members Detained In Jantar Mantar Incident
Police personnel deployed in the area intervened and attempted to stop the group. All 14 people were detained, and two FIRs were registered.
The CJP leaders and other party workers allegedly displayed the national flag and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar before their detention.
Das and Ranka were subsequently placed in judicial custody following proceedings over alleged breaches of peace bonds. A Special Executive Magistrate initially ordered five days of custody on October 14, before extending it by two days on Monday.
CJP Leaders Seek Urgent Delhi High Court Hearing
Meanwhile, Das and Ranka have approached the Delhi High Court, seeking an urgent hearing against the extension of their judicial custody.
Their plea was filed during the court’s Dussehra vacation, with the party requesting immediate intervention, including a hearing at night.
CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said the party had sought urgent judicial intervention, arguing that the leaders’ liberty should not be curtailed.
“We have moved the Delhi High Court and requested an urgent night hearing. Saurav and Ashutosh should not spend a single minute behind bars. Their liberty must not be curtailed because of political games. Justice must not wait,” Singh said in a post on X.
The party has also alleged that bail proceedings have been deliberately delayed to prevent the release of its two co-convenors.
Frequently Asked Questions
What recent development has occurred regarding the FIRs against CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka?
What incident led to the FIRs against the CJP leaders and members?
The FIRs stem from an October 13 incident where Das, Ranka, and 12 other CJP members allegedly trespassed into Jantar Mantar. They displayed the national flag and raised slogans against the Chief Election Commissioner.
What action have Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka taken regarding their judicial custody?
Das and Ranka have approached the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent hearing. They aim to challenge the extension of their judicial custody, arguing their liberty should not be curtailed.
What allegations has the CJP made regarding the legal proceedings against its leaders?
The CJP alleges that bail proceedings for Das and Ranka have been deliberately delayed. They argue this is to prevent the release of their two co-convenors.