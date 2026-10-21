Second FIR Against Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Transferred To Crime Branch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police transferred second FIR against CJP leaders to Crime Branch.

Leaders and 12 others detained for Jantar Mantar trespass incident.

Judicial custody extended; High Court hearing sought against order.

Delhi Police have transferred a second first information report (FIR) against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch.

The move comes a day after another case linked to their alleged entry into Jantar Mantar was transferred to the same agency. The Crime Branch will now investigate both FIRs registered in connection with the October 13 incident.

According to Delhi Police, Das, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other CJP members allegedly entered the Jantar Mantar area by trespassing through private premises. The site had earlier been denotified as a designated protest venue.

14 CJP Members Detained In Jantar Mantar Incident

Police personnel deployed in the area intervened and attempted to stop the group. All 14 people were detained, and two FIRs were registered.

The CJP leaders and other party workers allegedly displayed the national flag and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar before their detention.

Das and Ranka were subsequently placed in judicial custody following proceedings over alleged breaches of peace bonds. A Special Executive Magistrate initially ordered five days of custody on October 14, before extending it by two days on Monday.

CJP Leaders Seek Urgent Delhi High Court Hearing

Meanwhile, Das and Ranka have approached the Delhi High Court, seeking an urgent hearing against the extension of their judicial custody.

Their plea was filed during the court’s Dussehra vacation, with the party requesting immediate intervention, including a hearing at night.

CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said the party had sought urgent judicial intervention, arguing that the leaders’ liberty should not be curtailed.

“We have moved the Delhi High Court and requested an urgent night hearing. Saurav and Ashutosh should not spend a single minute behind bars. Their liberty must not be curtailed because of political games. Justice must not wait,” Singh said in a post on X.

The party has also alleged that bail proceedings have been deliberately delayed to prevent the release of its two co-convenors.