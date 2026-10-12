Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Security tightened across Central Delhi for planned political marches.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday gave Delhi Police a 24-hour ultimatum to allot a date for its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, after party activists visited Parliament Street Police Station to seek permission for the demonstration.

CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka said the party was willing to let the police decide the date and time for the protest but would not allow the request to remain pending indefinitely.

Speaking to reporters outside the police station, CJP co-convenor Das said peaceful demonstrations were a constitutional right and that the party had left the scheduling decision to the police.

"Peaceful protest is a right, a constitutional right, and people are already exercising it. People will continue to hold peaceful protests. The police always complain that we should approach them 10 days in advance. This time, we have left the choice to them and asked them to suggest a date and time for our protest. We are leaving everything to them, but we are also saying that they should not keep the matter pending indefinitely. We will give them a 24-hour ultimatum. Let us see what happens after we speak to them," Das said.

Delhi: CJP Co-Convenor Saurav Das says, "Peaceful protest is a right, a constitutional right, and people are already exercising it. People will continue to hold peaceful protests. The police always complain that we should approach them 10 days in advance. This time, we have left the choice to them and asked them to suggest a date and time for our protest. We are leaving everything to them, but we are also saying that they should not keep the matter pending indefinitely. We will give them a 24-hour ultimatum. Let us see what happens after we speak to them" — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2026

He reiterated the ultimatum, saying, "Police tells everyone to approach them 10 days in advance. We are now saying that they have the choice to tell us the date and time (for protest at Jantar Mantar). We are giving them 24-hour ultimatum."

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CJP Hopes For Police Response

CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka also said the party would ask Delhi Police to allot a date for the demonstration and expressed hope that the request would be accepted.

"We are going to ask Delhi Police for a date to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar. We hope the police will give us a date. If they do not, we will make another call within 24 hours..." Ranka said.

The visit comes amid continued political activity over the functioning of the Election Commission, with the INDIA bloc planning a protest march from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi Calls For 'Chalo Dilli' March

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has called for the "Chalo Dilli" march, scheduled to begin this afternoon, to protest against the functioning of the Election Commission.

The planned demonstration is set to proceed despite the Chief Justice of India not giving his assent to a meeting with opposition MPs on the issue.

Gandhi also called a press conference in connection with the protest. In a post ahead of the protest march, he said on X, "March for Democracy. March for Justice. Chalo Dilli."

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Security Tightened Across Central Delhi

Security arrangements have been stepped up across Central Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc's march. Barricades have been placed at multiple locations, while security personnel have been deployed near Barakhamba Road and Mandi House.

Personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have also been deployed alongside Delhi Police personnel.

Entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed until 4 pm on October 12 for security reasons.