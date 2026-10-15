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English NewsNewsIndia‘Delhi Turned Into India-Pakistan Border’: Dipke Slams Govt Over Oct 10 Crackdown, ‘Protecting Gyanesh’

‘Delhi Turned Into India-Pakistan Border’: Dipke Slams Govt Over Oct 10 Crackdown, ‘Protecting Gyanesh’

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned why PM Modi was allegedly protecting CEC Gyanesh Kumar, criticising restrictions and detentions amid SIR protests.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP founder questioned Modi protecting CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
  • Protests against electoral roll revision caused Delhi standstill.
  • Student groups, opposition leaders faced widespread police detention.
  • Activists demanded Jantar Mantar restoration, CJP leaders' release.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday questioned why Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was receiving such protection from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Delhi had been brought to a standstill amid protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Addressing a joint press conference with senior advocate Kapil Sibal, actor Prakash Raj, advocate Prashant Bhushan and activist Neha Bora, Dipke criticised the restrictions imposed across the national capital and the detention of Opposition leaders and protesters.

The press conference came amid demands to restore Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue and calls for the release of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days of judicial custody following their protest in Delhi.

‘Why Protect Gyanesh Kumar?’

Dipke alleged that student organisations and young protesters had faced police action over the past 10 to 15 days, adding that Opposition leaders and former chief ministers were also detained when they took to the streets.

“For the last 10-15 days, all student organisations and the youth of Delhi have been fighting on the streets. They are being dragged along the streets...When the Opposition of this country also took to the streets, they too were detained,” he said.

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He cited the detention of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and former chief ministers Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan to question the measures taken ahead of the protests.

‘Delhi Turned Into Border’

The CJP founder also criticised restrictions on railway and metro services and the deployment of security personnel in the capital.

“Perhaps, for the first time in the history of this country, following the October 10 call, the Railways were shut down. For whom? For one Gyanesh Kumar. Not satisfied with shutting down the Railways, what did they do? They shut down the Metro and closed metro stations across Delhi. For whom? For Gyanesh Kumar. Still not satisfied, they called in forces from Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Dipke further alleged that the authorities had treated the national capital like a border zone while dealing with the protests.

“You have brought Delhi to a standstill, shut down the Railways, shut down the Metro and turned Delhi into a border, like the India-Pakistan border. You have called in all the forces to Delhi,” he said.

He also questioned the authorities’ response to protesters, alleging that even unfurling the national flag had been described as a violation of the law.

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SIR Controversy

The protests centre on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and demands for accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition leaders and activists have raised concerns over the exercise and the handling of demonstrations against it.

Dipke questioned whether the alleged restrictions and security measures were intended to shield the Chief Election Commissioner from criticism.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Abhijeet Dipke's primary concern regarding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

Abhijeet Dipke questioned why Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was receiving protection from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He alleged that Delhi was brought to a standstill amid protests against the SIR of electoral rolls.

Who else attended the press conference with Abhijeet Dipke?

Abhijeet Dipke was joined by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, actor Prakash Raj, advocate Prashant Bhushan, and activist Neha Bora at the joint press conference.

What demands were made during the press conference?

The press conference highlighted demands to restore Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue. There were also calls for the release of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gyanesh Kumar 'Narendra Modi' 'Gyanesh Kumar' Abhijeet Dipke CJP Press Conference
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