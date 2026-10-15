Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder questioned Modi protecting CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Protests against electoral roll revision caused Delhi standstill.

Student groups, opposition leaders faced widespread police detention.

Activists demanded Jantar Mantar restoration, CJP leaders' release.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday questioned why Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was receiving such protection from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Delhi had been brought to a standstill amid protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Addressing a joint press conference with senior advocate Kapil Sibal, actor Prakash Raj, advocate Prashant Bhushan and activist Neha Bora, Dipke criticised the restrictions imposed across the national capital and the detention of Opposition leaders and protesters.

The press conference came amid demands to restore Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue and calls for the release of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days of judicial custody following their protest in Delhi.

‘Why Protect Gyanesh Kumar?’

Dipke alleged that student organisations and young protesters had faced police action over the past 10 to 15 days, adding that Opposition leaders and former chief ministers were also detained when they took to the streets.

“For the last 10-15 days, all student organisations and the youth of Delhi have been fighting on the streets. They are being dragged along the streets...When the Opposition of this country also took to the streets, they too were detained,” he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at a press conference says, "You have even called unfurling the Tricolour a violation of law. For whom? For Gyanesh Kumar? What is Gyanesh Kumar giving Narendra Modi? You have brought Delhi to a standstill, shut down the Railways, shut down the Metro and turned Delhi into a border, like the India-Pakistan border. You have called in all the forces to Delhi. Student organisations have been dragged, the Opposition has been dragged, and former Chief Ministers have been dragged through the streets. All this for one Gyanesh Kumar? Why is Gyanesh Kumar so important to Narendra Modi? Why should we not believe that Gyanesh Kumar is helping Narendra Modi win elections? If he is not helping him win elections, why is Narendra Modi providing him with so much protection?" (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTeOLF) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2026

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He cited the detention of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and former chief ministers Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan to question the measures taken ahead of the protests.

‘Delhi Turned Into Border’

The CJP founder also criticised restrictions on railway and metro services and the deployment of security personnel in the capital.

“Perhaps, for the first time in the history of this country, following the October 10 call, the Railways were shut down. For whom? For one Gyanesh Kumar. Not satisfied with shutting down the Railways, what did they do? They shut down the Metro and closed metro stations across Delhi. For whom? For Gyanesh Kumar. Still not satisfied, they called in forces from Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Dipke further alleged that the authorities had treated the national capital like a border zone while dealing with the protests.

“You have brought Delhi to a standstill, shut down the Railways, shut down the Metro and turned Delhi into a border, like the India-Pakistan border. You have called in all the forces to Delhi,” he said.

He also questioned the authorities’ response to protesters, alleging that even unfurling the national flag had been described as a violation of the law.

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SIR Controversy

The protests centre on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and demands for accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition leaders and activists have raised concerns over the exercise and the handling of demonstrations against it.

Dipke questioned whether the alleged restrictions and security measures were intended to shield the Chief Election Commissioner from criticism.