'I Resign As CM': Abhijeet Dipke Takes Swipe At MP Govt Day After Being Heckled In Balaghat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High Court sought state response regarding thirty-plus child deaths.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday took a satirical swipe at the Madhya Pradesh government by sharing a fake resignation letter in which he purported to step down as the state's chief minister, a day after he was allegedly heckled during a visit to Balaghat.

Dipke shared the letter on X, saying he was resigning “with immediate effect” and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “opportunity” to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh.

“I hereby resign as the Chief Minister of MP with immediate effect. I thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of MP, an opportunity in which I have clearly failed,” he wrote.

I hereby resign as the Chief Minister of MP with immediate effect.



I thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of MP, an opportunity in which I have clearly failed.@GovernorMP pic.twitter.com/BVhfJDIf5n — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 13, 2026

The letter, made to resemble an official resignation document, contained satirical references to what Dipke described as failures of the state government, including the Sagar hooch tragedy and the deaths of tribal children in Balaghat.

Reacting to Dipke's satirical resignation post, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka jokingly said the party founder was “running away” from responsibility.

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Dipke Heckled During Balaghat Visit

The satirical post came a day after a group of people appearing to be social media influencers allegedly heckled Dipke during his visit to Balaghat.

Dipke had visited Adori, Korka and Bondari villages on Saturday to meet the families of tribal children who allegedly died due to infectious diseases and to gather information about healthcare facilities in the area.

A video that went viral on social media showed a woman appearing to be an influencer approaching Dipke's car with a microphone and questioning whether he had come to do politics over the deaths and why he was visiting the area so late.

Dipke was heard apologising for the delay in visiting the area.

As the situation escalated, CJP workers accompanying him put him in another car and took him away. The woman was subsequently heard saying that he had “run away”.

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High Court Seeks State's Response

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently sought a response from the state government over the deaths of more than 30 children in the region.

The court issued notices to the state Health Department, Women and Child Development Department, Balaghat collector and others while hearing a PIL alleging inadequate treatment for children.

The petition claimed that around 400 children were being treated at a hospital with a capacity of 50 beds.

A report prepared by the petitioner alleged widespread filth in the area and claimed that these conditions were causing infections and that children continued to die from diseases.

Local journalists also expressed surprise at the presence of a group of social media influencers from outside the area during Dipke's visit and questioned whether they had been sent to disrupt the CJP founder's programme.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)