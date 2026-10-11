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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Heads Back Home After Being Released From Detention

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Heads Back Home After Being Released From Detention

Dipke said CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka would address a press conference in Delhi.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 02:24 PM (IST)

Hours after being released from detention, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke left for his native village in Maharashtra following the death of his grandmother on Saturday. Dipke said CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka would address a press conference in Delhi. He also asserted that the party would continue its campaign despite the authorities preventing its planned demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

In a post on X, Dipke said he was returning to his village to be with his family during the period of mourning. He added that Das and Ranka would address the media in Delhi shortly.

“The CJP will neither back down nor be intimidated. October 10 will go down as the beginning of the end of this dictatorship,” he wrote.

CJP Leaders, Dhruv Rathee Released

CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were also released on Sunday after being presented before an Executive Magistrate. The two were detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, along with Dipke, ahead of the planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

CJP head of legal affairs Ratna Singh said the three leaders had been released on the condition that they maintain peace and good behaviour for one year.

In his first social media post after his release, Dipke launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, writing on X: “Modi, as PM, is an embarrassment to India. Never has this country seen a bigger coward and bully.”

The detentions came amid extensive security arrangements across Delhi on Saturday to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar. According to the report, more than 7,000 protesters were detained at various locations across the national capital.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
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CJP Abhijeet Dipke
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