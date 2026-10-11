CJP's Dipke, Saurav Das, Ranka Under Preventive Arrest As Fresh Protests To Begin At 10 AM

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to stage another protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar at 10 am on Sunday, October 11, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. The fresh call came a day after police detained protesters and political leaders during demonstrations in the national capital.

The party has vowed to continue its campaign until accountability is fixed over the alleged deletion and manipulation of 13 crore votes. Delhi Police denied permission for Saturday’s gathering, and several protesters were detained at different locations before they could reach the proposed venue.

CJP Leaders To Be Produced Before Executive Magistrate

Three CJP leaders -- founder Abhijeet Dipke, co-convenor Saurav Das and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka -- were detained by Delhi Police inside an aircraft after it landed from Mumbai on Saturday morning. The police have placed the three under preventive detention, according to the information shared by the party.

CJP leader Ratna Singh said on X that the three leaders would be produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantonment Police Station at 9 am on Sunday. She added that, as the party’s legal head, she would be present at the police station along with other advocates representing the organisation.

The party had earlier alleged that it had received no information about the leaders’ whereabouts for hours after their detention and demanded their immediate release, disclosure of their location and access to lawyers.

CJP Vows To Continue Protest Despite Police Action

Ajinkya Shinde, the party’s national organisation in-charge, said the CJP would not withdraw its agitation despite the detentions. He urged supporters to reach Jantar Mantar in large numbers and continue protesting wherever police stopped them.

The party also criticised the security arrangements and restrictions imposed in Delhi, alleging that they were intended to prevent peaceful assembly. Shinde claimed that more than 15,000 people, including students, civil society members and political figures, had faced detention or police action. These claims have not been independently verified.

Opposition and student representatives also criticised the police action. Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Anish Gawande said attempts were being made to create divisions between civil society groups and opposition parties participating in protests against the CEC. SFI representative Srijan Bhattacharya said the groups were working together against what he described as dictatorship.

The CJP has said civil disobedience and street protests would continue across states until electoral transparency and constitutional rights were safeguarded.

Delhi Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

Delhi Traffic Police has warned of possible traffic disruptions in New Delhi and Central Delhi on Sunday in view of the law-and-order situation. Traffic diversions may be introduced from 6 am, depending on ground conditions.

Commuters heading towards railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport have been advised to allow additional travel time and avoid non-essential journeys.

The latest demonstration follows Saturday’s security crackdown, during which police detained protesters, activists and political leaders at multiple locations, including routes leading to Jantar Mantar.