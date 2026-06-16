Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke assaulted during a Jaipur protest.

Police arrested five individuals, investigating the protest disruption.

Dipke condemned the assault; an accused made controversial statements.

A protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Jaipur over alleged examination irregularities and youth-related concerns spiraled into chaos on Monday after party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths at Shaheed Smarak. The incident triggered a confrontation between the attackers and CJP supporters, forcing police to intervene. Authorities later arrested five individuals in connection with the disruption and launched an investigation into the episode.

Protest Disrupted By Assault On Dipke

According to eyewitnesses, Dipke was being carried into the protest venue on the shoulders of supporters when several youths emerged from the crowd and allegedly slapped him repeatedly.

The unexpected attack led to an immediate scuffle as CJP workers rushed to confront the assailants. Some of the accused were reportedly restrained by supporters before police personnel stepped in to separate the groups and restore order.

Following the disturbance, security around Dipke was tightened. Supporters formed a protective human chain and escorted him from the venue while chanting patriotic slogans including “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

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Five Arrested, Police Begin Investigation

Police moved swiftly after the incident and detained five individuals allegedly involved in the assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rajarshi Raj Varma identified those arrested as Rohit Sharma (25), Rakesh Gurjar (30), Ajay Sharma (25), Kuldip Singh (27), and Niket (28).

The five were taken into custody under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers police to make preventive arrests to avert cognisable offences.

Officials said further inquiries are underway to determine the circumstances leading to the confrontation and whether additional action is warranted.

Dipke Condemns Violence

After the protest, Dipke strongly criticized the attack and described it as an attempt to intimidate political activists raising public concerns.

Emphasising his commitment to peaceful methods, he said his political approach was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The CJP had organized the rally to demand accountability over alleged examination paper leaks and corruption. Demonstrators carried placards calling for action and sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Slogans such as “Paper Leak Band Karo” and “Mujhe Desh Se Pyar Hai, Bhrashtachar Asweekar Hai” were raised throughout the gathering.

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Accused's Remarks Add To Controversy

Hours after the incident, one of the arrested men, Rakesh Gurjar, made remarks to reporters while being escorted by police, intensifying the controversy surrounding the assault.

“These are mosquitos, people with a jihadist mindset,” Gurjar told reporters, defending his actions and accusing Dipke of misleading the public.