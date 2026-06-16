A protest organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Jaipur turned chaotic when its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, was allegedly assaulted. This led to a scuffle, requiring police intervention and arrests.
'I'm A Nationalist': Jaipur Youth Accused Of Slapping CJP Chief Dipke Speaks Out, Calls Critics 'Jihadists'
Five people were arrested after CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke was assaulted during a Jaipur protest over NEET and youth issues.
- CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke assaulted during a Jaipur protest.
- Police arrested five individuals, investigating the protest disruption.
- Dipke condemned the assault; an accused made controversial statements.
A protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Jaipur over alleged examination irregularities and youth-related concerns spiraled into chaos on Monday after party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths at Shaheed Smarak. The incident triggered a confrontation between the attackers and CJP supporters, forcing police to intervene. Authorities later arrested five individuals in connection with the disruption and launched an investigation into the episode.
Protest Disrupted By Assault On Dipke
According to eyewitnesses, Dipke was being carried into the protest venue on the shoulders of supporters when several youths emerged from the crowd and allegedly slapped him repeatedly.
The unexpected attack led to an immediate scuffle as CJP workers rushed to confront the assailants. Some of the accused were reportedly restrained by supporters before police personnel stepped in to separate the groups and restore order.
Following the disturbance, security around Dipke was tightened. Supporters formed a protective human chain and escorted him from the venue while chanting patriotic slogans including “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”
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Five Arrested, Police Begin Investigation
Police moved swiftly after the incident and detained five individuals allegedly involved in the assault.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rajarshi Raj Varma identified those arrested as Rohit Sharma (25), Rakesh Gurjar (30), Ajay Sharma (25), Kuldip Singh (27), and Niket (28).
The five were taken into custody under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers police to make preventive arrests to avert cognisable offences.
Officials said further inquiries are underway to determine the circumstances leading to the confrontation and whether additional action is warranted.
Dipke Condemns Violence
After the protest, Dipke strongly criticized the attack and described it as an attempt to intimidate political activists raising public concerns.
Emphasising his commitment to peaceful methods, he said his political approach was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
The CJP had organized the rally to demand accountability over alleged examination paper leaks and corruption. Demonstrators carried placards calling for action and sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Slogans such as “Paper Leak Band Karo” and “Mujhe Desh Se Pyar Hai, Bhrashtachar Asweekar Hai” were raised throughout the gathering.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Youth Pulls, Slaps CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke During Jaipur Protest
Accused's Remarks Add To Controversy
Hours after the incident, one of the arrested men, Rakesh Gurjar, made remarks to reporters while being escorted by police, intensifying the controversy surrounding the assault.
“These are mosquitos, people with a jihadist mindset,” Gurjar told reporters, defending his actions and accusing Dipke of misleading the public.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at the CJP protest in Jaipur?
Why was the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesting?
The CJP organized the protest to demand accountability for alleged examination irregularities, specifically NEET paper leaks and broader corruption issues. They sought the resignation of the Union Education Minister.
Were any arrests made following the incident?
Yes, police arrested five individuals: Rohit Sharma, Rakesh Gurjar, Ajay Sharma, Kuldip Singh, and Niket. They were taken into custody under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
How did CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke react to the assault?
Dipke condemned the attack as an intimidation tactic against political activists. He emphasized his commitment to peaceful protest methods, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.