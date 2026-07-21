CJP Protest: Young Woman On Ventilator At Delhi's RML Hospital After Police Crackdown

A young woman injured during the police action at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in the national capital is on ventilator support at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, sources said on Tuesday.

The woman sustained injuries during Monday's protest. However, no further details about her condition were immediately available.

"A young woman injured in the police action during the CJP protest is on a ventilator at RML," PTI news agency sources said.

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Delhi Police Says 118 Personnel, Around 60 Protesters Injured

On Monday, Delhi Police said more than 118 police personnel were injured during the protest, while around 60 protesters also sustained injuries.

The protest, organised by the CJP, saw thousands of supporters attempting to march towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

JP Nadda Visits RML, Lady Hardinge Hospitals

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital on Tuesday to enquire about the condition of the injured protesters.

According to sources, Nadda reviewed the medical facilities being provided and was briefed by hospital authorities on the condition of the injured students. Officials informed him that all those admitted were under medical supervision and receiving the necessary treatment.

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Government Assures Talks On CJP's Demands

The CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday drew thousands of protesters demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged examination irregularities.

Delhi Police said around 60 protesters were injured during the demonstration, while more than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, also sustained injuries.

On Monday, Nadda also met two CJP representatives and assured them that the government would hold internal discussions on the party's demands.