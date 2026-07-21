A young woman injured in the police action during the CJP protest is currently on ventilator support at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The protest took place on Monday.
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CJP Protest: Young Woman On Ventilator At Delhi's RML Hospital After Police Crackdown
A woman injured during the CJP protest remains on ventilator support at Delhi's RML Hospital. JP Nadda visited injured protesters as police said 118 personnel and around 60 protesters were hurt.
- Young woman injured during CJP protest remains on ventilator.
- Police reported 118 personnel, 60 protesters sustained injuries.
- Minister Nadda visited injured, assured talks on CJP demands.
Before You Go
Political War: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability From PM Modi Over Student Protest Row
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the condition of the woman injured during the CJP protest?
How many people were injured during the CJP protest?
According to Delhi Police, over 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters sustained injuries during Monday's demonstration.
Why did the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) organize the protest?
The CJP organized the protest to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They allege examination irregularities.
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