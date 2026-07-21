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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP Protest: Young Woman On Ventilator At Delhi's RML Hospital After Police Crackdown

CJP Protest: Young Woman On Ventilator At Delhi's RML Hospital After Police Crackdown

A woman injured during the CJP protest remains on ventilator support at Delhi's RML Hospital. JP Nadda visited injured protesters as police said 118 personnel and around 60 protesters were hurt.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Young woman injured during CJP protest remains on ventilator.
  • Police reported 118 personnel, 60 protesters sustained injuries.
  • Minister Nadda visited injured, assured talks on CJP demands.

A young woman injured during the police action at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in the national capital is on ventilator support at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, sources said on Tuesday.

The woman sustained injuries during Monday's protest. However, no further details about her condition were immediately available.

"A young woman injured in the police action during the CJP protest is on a ventilator at RML," PTI news agency sources said.

Also Read: WATCH | Rahul Gandhi Meets Union Minister Outside PM Residence: What Are Congress' 6 Demands?

Delhi Police Says 118 Personnel, Around 60 Protesters Injured

On Monday, Delhi Police said more than 118 police personnel were injured during the protest, while around 60 protesters also sustained injuries.

The protest, organised by the CJP, saw thousands of supporters attempting to march towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

JP Nadda Visits RML, Lady Hardinge Hospitals

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital on Tuesday to enquire about the condition of the injured protesters.

According to sources, Nadda reviewed the medical facilities being provided and was briefed by hospital authorities on the condition of the injured students. Officials informed him that all those admitted were under medical supervision and receiving the necessary treatment.

Also Read: WATCH: Rahul, Priyanka Protest Against Lathi Charge On Students Near PM Residence; Several Congress Leaders Detained

Government Assures Talks On CJP's Demands

The CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday drew thousands of protesters demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged examination irregularities.

Delhi Police said around 60 protesters were injured during the demonstration, while more than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, also sustained injuries.

On Monday, Nadda also met two CJP representatives and assured them that the government would hold internal discussions on the party's demands.

Before You Go

Political War: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability From PM Modi Over Student Protest Row

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the condition of the woman injured during the CJP protest?

A young woman injured in the police action during the CJP protest is currently on ventilator support at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The protest took place on Monday.

How many people were injured during the CJP protest?

According to Delhi Police, over 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters sustained injuries during Monday's demonstration.

Why did the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) organize the protest?

The CJP organized the protest to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They allege examination irregularities.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Wangchuk CJP Protest News CJP Protest Live Updates Cockroach Janta Party Protest News
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