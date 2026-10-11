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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP's Dipke, Ranka, Das Released After Preventive Arrest Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

CJP's Dipke, Ranka, Das Released After Preventive Arrest Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

The release of CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das came a day after their detention at Delhi airport ahead of the outfit's 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP founder, leaders detained Saturday at Delhi airport.
  • Protest planned against CEC regarding electoral roll issues.
  • Police invoked preventive arrest; magistrate ordered release Sunday.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and party leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released from detention on Sunday, a day after Delhi Police detained them at the airport ahead of the outfit's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The three leaders had been placed under preventive arrest after their flight from Mumbai landed in the national capital on Saturday. They were subsequently produced before an executive magistrate, who ordered their release.

Their detention came amid heightened security in Delhi ahead of the CJP's planned demonstration, dubbed 'Jantar Mantar 2.0', over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

ALSO READ: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Released From Detention, Warned Against Joining Jantar Mantar Protest

CJP Leaders Detained From Inside Aircraft

Delhi Police personnel entered the aircraft carrying Dipke, Ranka and Das shortly after it landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday and detained them before they could leave the plane.

In a video shared by the party, Dipke was heard telling the police personnel, “I have come here to be arrested; arrest me.” The officers responded, “No, this is not an arrest. Please cooperate.”

Police personnel told the leaders they did not have permission to hold the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The CJP condemned the action, alleging that the detentions were intended to prevent its leaders from reaching the protest site.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan Shouts 'Jai Hind' During CJP Protest Detention, Says Mumbai Police Drove Him Around For 2 Hours 

Preventive Arrest Invoked Under BNSS

A senior police officer said the three leaders had been placed under preventive arrest. Sources said Sections 126, which deals with security for keeping the peace, and 170, which concerns arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences, of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had been invoked against them.

CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh had said the three leaders would be produced before the executive magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station at 9 am on Sunday. She said she would be present at the police station with other lawyers representing the party.

The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and issues relating to voter registration.

(With PTI inputs)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the CJP leaders detained by Delhi Police?

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and party leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were detained. They were released on Sunday after being held since Saturday.

Why were the CJP leaders detained by Delhi Police?

They were detained ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest concerned alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Where did the Delhi Police detain the CJP leaders?

The CJP leaders were detained by Delhi Police personnel inside their aircraft shortly after it landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport. They were taken into custody before leaving the plane.

Under what legal provisions were the CJP leaders detained?

The three leaders were placed under preventive arrest. Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were invoked against them.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Abhijeet Dipke Saurav Das CJP Protest Jantar Mantar Protest Ashutosh Ranka
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