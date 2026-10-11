CJP's Dipke, Ranka, Das Released After Preventive Arrest Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder, leaders detained Saturday at Delhi airport.

Protest planned against CEC regarding electoral roll issues.

Police invoked preventive arrest; magistrate ordered release Sunday.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and party leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released from detention on Sunday, a day after Delhi Police detained them at the airport ahead of the outfit's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The three leaders had been placed under preventive arrest after their flight from Mumbai landed in the national capital on Saturday. They were subsequently produced before an executive magistrate, who ordered their release.

Their detention came amid heightened security in Delhi ahead of the CJP's planned demonstration, dubbed 'Jantar Mantar 2.0', over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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CJP Leaders Detained From Inside Aircraft

Delhi Police personnel entered the aircraft carrying Dipke, Ranka and Das shortly after it landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday and detained them before they could leave the plane.

In a video shared by the party, Dipke was heard telling the police personnel, “I have come here to be arrested; arrest me.” The officers responded, “No, this is not an arrest. Please cooperate.”

Police personnel told the leaders they did not have permission to hold the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The CJP condemned the action, alleging that the detentions were intended to prevent its leaders from reaching the protest site.

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Preventive Arrest Invoked Under BNSS

A senior police officer said the three leaders had been placed under preventive arrest. Sources said Sections 126, which deals with security for keeping the peace, and 170, which concerns arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences, of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had been invoked against them.

CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh had said the three leaders would be produced before the executive magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station at 9 am on Sunday. She said she would be present at the police station with other lawyers representing the party.

The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and issues relating to voter registration.

(With PTI inputs)