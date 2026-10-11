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English NewsNewsIndiaCJI Surya Kant Declines Meeting With Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Ahead Of Opposition March To Supreme Court

CJI Surya Kant Declines Meeting With Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Ahead Of Opposition March To Supreme Court

CJI Surya Kant declined to meet Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and other opposition leaders over alleged poll irregularities, SIR and police action.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 11:45 PM (IST)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has declined a request to meet Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition representatives on Monday. The leaders had sought an appointment to raise concerns over alleged electoral irregularities, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and police action against protesters in Delhi. 

Meeting Request Declined

The Opposition's request came amid demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with protesters demanding his resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral processes.

The proposed meeting was also linked to concerns over the SIR exercise, which has become a key issue raised by Opposition parties.

Rahul Gandhi Announces March

Earlier on Sunday, Gandhi announced that Opposition leaders and supporters would march to the Supreme Court on Monday to submit a memorandum to the CJI.

The Congress leader said the memorandum would demand an end to alleged ‘vote chori’, a halt to the SIR process and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. 

Gandhi also alleged that young people who had protested peacefully in Delhi on Saturday were beaten by police personnel and BJP workers. He described the incident as contrary to the kind of India the country’s youth wanted.

Calling for participation beyond political affiliations, caste, gender, community and state boundaries, Gandhi urged young people, Opposition parties and civil society groups to join the march.

Also Read: ‘Daro Mat’: Rahul Gandhi Announces March To Supreme Court Tomorrow, Demands End To ‘Vote Chori’ And SIR

‘Daro Mat’ Appeal

Gandhi framed the proposed march as a collective effort to defend democracy and the Constitution, urging people not to be intimidated.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, asserting that they could not silence the country’s voice.

The march is scheduled for Monday, October 12.

Also Read: Delhi Police Detain Protesters In Late-Night Action As Stir Against CEC Continues

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 10:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi CJI Surya Kant Jantar Mantar Protest
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