Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has declined a request to meet Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition representatives on Monday. The leaders had sought an appointment to raise concerns over alleged electoral irregularities, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and police action against protesters in Delhi.

Meeting Request Declined

The Opposition's request came amid demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with protesters demanding his resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral processes.

The proposed meeting was also linked to concerns over the SIR exercise, which has become a key issue raised by Opposition parties.

Rahul Gandhi Announces March

Earlier on Sunday, Gandhi announced that Opposition leaders and supporters would march to the Supreme Court on Monday to submit a memorandum to the CJI.

The Congress leader said the memorandum would demand an end to alleged ‘vote chori’, a halt to the SIR process and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.

Gandhi also alleged that young people who had protested peacefully in Delhi on Saturday were beaten by police personnel and BJP workers. He described the incident as contrary to the kind of India the country’s youth wanted.

Calling for participation beyond political affiliations, caste, gender, community and state boundaries, Gandhi urged young people, Opposition parties and civil society groups to join the march.

Also Read: ‘Daro Mat’: Rahul Gandhi Announces March To Supreme Court Tomorrow, Demands End To ‘Vote Chori’ And SIR

‘Daro Mat’ Appeal

Gandhi framed the proposed march as a collective effort to defend democracy and the Constitution, urging people not to be intimidated.

Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want. Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us. We will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to vote chori, halting of SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat. Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court. कल दिल्ली में देश का युवा शांतिपूर्ण विरोध के लिए सड़कों पर उतरा। उनके दिलों में नफ़रत या गुस्सा नहीं, मोहब्बत थी। लेकिन उन्हें पुलिस और BJP के गुंडों, दोनों ने पीटा। ऐसा भारत हम नहीं चाहते। कल, सोमवार 12 अक्टूबर को, हम भारतीय होने के नाते सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक मार्च करेंगे। पार्टी, महिला-पुरुष, जाति, समुदाय और राज्य की हर दीवार से ऊपर उठकर, हम सब एक साथ चलेंगे। देश का युवा, तमाम विपक्षी दल, सिविल सोसाइटी और लोकतंत्र में विश्वास रखने वाले, भारत के संविधान के साथ खड़े सभी लोग हमारे साथ चलेंगे। हम देश की ओर से मुख्य न्यायाधीश को एक ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे। हमारी माँग है - वोट चोरी बंद हो, SIR पर रोक लगे और ज्ञानेश कुमार इस्तीफ़ा दें। नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह, अजित डोभाल और मोहन भागवत भारत की आवाज़ को दबा नहीं सकते। ये कायर हमें डरा नहीं सकते। इन्हें पीछे हटना ही होगा। हम सब साथ चलेंगे - मोहब्बत, भाईचारे और देशभक्ति के साथ। डरो मत। कल पूरा भारत सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक मार्च करेगा। #ChaloDilli — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 11, 2026

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, asserting that they could not silence the country’s voice.

The march is scheduled for Monday, October 12.

Also Read: Delhi Police Detain Protesters In Late-Night Action As Stir Against CEC Continues