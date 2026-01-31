Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Said He’d Call Family But...': What Cops Said On Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy's Death

'Said He’d Call Family But...': What Cops Said On Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy's Death

Confident Group chairman CJ Roy was found dead in Bengaluru during Income-Tax searches, with police suspecting suicide and probing all angles.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Confident Group founder and chairman CJ Roy was found dead at his residence-cum-office in central Bengaluru on Friday, even as Income-Tax officials were carrying out searches linked to his company. Police said the case is being treated, prima facie, as a suicide, though multiple angles remain under investigation.

Roy’s death sent shockwaves through the real estate and film industries, given his prominence as a luxury housing developer and his close ties with Malayalam cinema.

Incident Unfolds During Income-Tax Questioning

According to police officials familiar with the sequence of events, Roy was inside his first-floor office chamber when the incident occurred. Income-Tax officials had been questioning him as part of searches related to the Confident Group.

One police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the searches had been underway for three days. On Friday, Roy was questioned between 12 pm and 1 pm. The officer said that by around 3.15 pm, the questioning had concluded and Roy mentioned he would call his family before returning. He then went into another room and shot himself.

Officials present at the premises reported hearing a gunshot and immediately rushing in. The 57-year-old businessman, who had sustained a bullet injury to the left side of his chest, was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout. He was declared dead on arrival, deputy commissioner of police (Central) Akshay Hakay confirmed.

Family Alleges Pressure During Searches

Roy’s brother, CJ Babu, alleged that the prolonged Income-Tax searches and questioning had driven his brother to take the extreme step. He claimed that the team conducting the operation had come from Kerala and that the pressure exerted during the three-day exercise was “unbearable”, as per Deccan Chronicle.

Family members said Roy had returned from Dubai after learning about searches connected to a raid in Kerala last month. On Friday, he reached his office around 2 pm and was questioned for nearly 90 minutes. After the interrogation, officials allegedly asked him to produce certain documents. Roy reportedly went to his chamber saying he would retrieve them but returned with a pistol and shot himself in his cabin.

Tax Disputes, Film Links & Ongoing Probe

Police confirmed that the Income-Tax department was conducting coordinated searches at multiple locations associated with the Confident Group, which has projects across Bengaluru and Kerala. The company has previously been involved in tax disputes and appeals before the Karnataka High Court and the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

Commissioner Singh acknowledged that questioning had been ongoing for three days. Originally from Kochi, Roy also had a notable presence in the Malayalam film industry. He produced films including the 2012 Mohanlal-starrer Casanova, and the Confident Group served as title sponsor for several seasons of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Related Video

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CJ Roy's connection to the film industry?

CJ Roy had ties to Malayalam cinema, producing films like 'Casanova' and serving as a title sponsor for Bigg Boss Malayalam.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
World
New Epstein Documents Claim Bill Gates Contracted STD; Microsoft Co-Founder Refutes
New Epstein Documents Claim Bill Gates Contracted STD; Microsoft Co-Founder Refutes
World
'They Want To Make A Deal': Trump Signals Iran May Negotiate To Avert US Military Action
'They Want To Make A Deal': Trump Signals Iran May Negotiate To Avert US Military Action
India
Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget