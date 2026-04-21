Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ministers lauded civil servants for policy implementation and governance.

Union ministers highlighted their role in nation-building and resilience.

Union ministers and BJP leaders on Tuesday greeted civil servants on Civil Services Day, lauding their dedication to implementing policies and strengthening governance.

Union home minister Amit Shah said civil servants play a vital role in nation-building through their commitment to integrity and public service.

"On CivilServicesDay, greetings to our civil servants. Their dedication to implementing policies, strengthening governance, and serving citizens with integrity plays a vital role in nation-building. May this occasion further fortify their commitment to contribute to the nation," he said in a post on X.

BJP president Nitin Nabin also extended his wishes on the occasion, saying civil servants have consistently discharged their responsibilities with dedication.

"From ensuring effective implementation of policies to strengthening the framework of governance, civil servants have carried out their duties with integrity. May this day further strengthen their resolve to serve the nation," he said.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari described civil service professionals as the backbone of a resilient India.

"We salute the dedication, integrity, and tireless service of our civil service professionals who shape the nation's progress. Your commitment to governance and public welfare inspires trust and drives change," he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who himself had been a civil servant, said members of India's civil services continue to contribute to the country's transformation.

"Greetings on Civil Services Day. Members of India's civil service, of which I was a part for several decades, continue to serve the nation with discipline, dedication and professionalism in India's exemplary transformation towards being #ViksitBharat under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji," he said on X.

Referring to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Puri added, "Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Ji addressed the first batch of probationers on this day in 1947 & in a moment of pride for our fraternity, referred to them as 'Steel Frame of India' while emphasising their crucial role in maintaining stability and fostering national unity, while serving the people." The central government celebrates April 21 every year as 'Civil Services Day' as an occasion for civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.