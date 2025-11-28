Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCivil–Military Fusion Training Held In Pune For 144 Maharashtra Public Service Commission Probationers

Civil–Military Fusion Training Held In Pune For 144 Maharashtra Public Service Commission Probationers

The week-long training programme brings together 144 MPSC probationers and Indian Army personnel, fostering a deeper understanding of each other’s roles, responsibilities, and operational frameworks.

By : Mritunjay Singh | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amid evolving security challenges and the growing need for seamless coordination between civilian authorities and the Armed Forces, the Shivneri Brigade under the aegis of Southern Command, in partnership with YASHDA (Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration), has launched the second edition of the Civil–Military Fusion Training Capsule. The initiative aims to nurture a new generation of administrators equipped for integrated governance and unified crisis response.

The week-long training programme brings together 144 MPSC probationers—108 men and 36 women—and Indian Army personnel, fostering a deeper understanding of each other’s roles, responsibilities, and operational frameworks. The significant participation of women reflects India’s commitment to diversity and inclusive leadership in public service and national security.

Designed as a forward-looking capacity-building exercise, the capsule focuses on strengthening interoperability, informed decision-making, and collaborative readiness. Probationers are being introduced to the Army’s ethos, discipline, organisational structure, and operational philosophy, enabling them to appreciate the military’s role in safeguarding sovereignty and supporting civil authorities during emergencies.

The curriculum covers a wide array of themes, including disaster response mechanisms, internal security coordination, developmental project assistance, and civil–military cooperation during natural calamities. Through interactive sessions, field exposure, and dialogues with Army leadership, the programme aims to enhance situational awareness and foster mutual trust.

Positioned as a strategic investment in India’s governance architecture and Aatmanirbharta, the Civil–Military Fusion Programme seeks to ensure that civil servants and military personnel can function as a unified team when confronting crises and undertaking nation-building initiatives. The initiative is expected to significantly boost preparedness for complex emergencies and improve joint responses at both regional and national levels.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, commended the collaborative effort. He stated that this joint initiative between Southern Command and YASHDA “sets a benchmark for synergised governance and strengthens the nation’s preparedness for the challenges of tomorrow.”

The Civil–Military Fusion Programme 2025 stands as a model for integrated leadership development, promoting a culture of shared responsibility and reinforcing India’s commitment to strengthened civil–military relations for a secure and resilient future.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
MPSC MAHARASHTRA NEWS Civil–Military Fusion Training
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Cities
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
India
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Booked In Sexual Assault Case; Police Launch Search
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Booked In Sexual Assault Case; Police Launch Search
Advertisement

Videos

Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Breaking: Raisen Rape Case Accused Salman Arrested After Encounter, Shot in Leg
Breaking: Administration Reviews BLO Performance, Offers Rewards For Timely Completion
Breaking: PM Modi on Karnataka-Goa Visit Today, to Unveil 77-ft Ram Statue in Goa
Breaking: Raisen Rape Case Accused Salman Arrested After Encounter in Bhopal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget