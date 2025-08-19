Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Unbearable Smell': Civets’ Urine Disrupts Proceedings In Kerala Chief Justice’s Court

Court proceedings in Kerala Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar's courtroom were halted Tuesday due to an "unbearable bad smell" from civet urine in the false ceiling.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kochi, Aug 19 (PTI) Civets on Tuesday caused the halting of proceedings in the court of Kerala Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar on Tuesday morning following the "unbearable bad smell" from the mammals urinating in the false ceiling of the courtroom.

The urgent and new matters in the court's list were taken up quickly and adjourned to other dates by the division bench of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji and then the room was closed for cleaning, court sources said.

A senior government pleader who was present in the court said that the civet urine smell issue had been there for the past few days, but since Monday afternoon it had become "unbearable".

"Today morning also the smell was very bad. So the urgent matters and those on the 'today's list' were quickly taken up by the bench and after that the courtroom was closed around 11.30 am for cleaning," the lawyer said.

It was not clear whether the court would resume hearings during the day of the other matters on its list.

He also said that traps had been laid a day ago to catch the civets and one of them was found trapped in it on Tuesday morning.

"The civets were holed up in the false ceiling of the Chief Justice's courtroom and had urinated there," he added. PTI HMP HMP KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Kerala
