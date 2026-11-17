Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Revised security norms reduce CISF, employ private personnel.

Move aims to cut costs, prevent higher passenger fees.

CISF retains critical security, armed protection, intelligence operations.

New guidelines detail staffing for DigiYatra, airport access gates.

The number of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at airports across India is likely to come down as private security agencies gradually take over functions that do not require armed guards. The change follows revised airport security norms circulated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The new framework seeks to rationalise the deployment of security personnel by restricting CISF presence at certain duty points while retaining the force's responsibility for critical security operations, according to an order reported by Hindustan Times.

The redeployment will take place in phases, with private security personnel gradually handling non-core functions at airports. The revised plan has been approved by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and was communicated to stakeholders through a BCAS order dated October 27.

Why Government Wants To Reduce CISF Deployment At Airports

The revised security framework was prepared following a year-long assessment involving airport operators, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), CISF and the Home and Civil Aviation ministries, a civil aviation ministry official told Hindustan Times.

Another official said the exercise is aimed at controlling airport security expenditure and preventing an increase in the Passenger Service Fee (PSF), which helps meet the cost of CISF deployment.

The government wants to avoid transferring additional security expenses to passengers through a higher PSF, particularly when air travel demand is relatively subdued, airfares remain high and airlines are facing financial pressure due to elevated fuel costs, the official said.

CISF To Retain Control Of Critical Security Operations

Despite the proposed reduction in personnel at certain duty points, the revised norms do not dilute the CISF's responsibilities at sensitive airport installations.

The force will continue to provide armed protection, secure airport perimeters, conduct mobile patrolling and surveillance, and manage intelligence operations and quick response teams. Other critical security installations will also remain under its responsibility.

The new guidelines specify manpower requirements for various airport security functions, including guarding terminal buildings, controlling access at departure and arrival gates, passenger screening and frisking.

New Staffing Norms For DigiYatra And Airport Access Gates

The BCAS order also lays down specific staffing requirements for DigiYatra lanes. Under the prescribed arrangement, each lane will have one passenger service assistant, while an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) will supervise every six lanes.

Separate provisions have been introduced for vehicle access gates, depending on whether they are equipped with X-ray baggage inspection systems (X-BIS). The guidelines also cover security arrangements for cargo access points.

The order further specifies changes for airports where security responsibilities are handled by state police rather than the CISF.

CISF Guards 74 Of India's 119 Airports

Of the 119 airports covered under the existing security arrangement, the CISF is responsible for security at 74, while state police personnel guard the remaining 45.

Private security agencies are already deployed in certain non-core areas at several airports, including Delhi and Mumbai. The revised framework is expected to expand their role as the phased redeployment gathers pace.