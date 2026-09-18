Circuit House to be built in southern part of Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra: CM

Kurukshetra, Sep 17 (PTI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced that a new Circuit House costing Rs 120 crore will be constructed here on the southern side of the Brahma Sarovar.

Saini made the announcement while addressing a gathering at the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' and blood donation programme organised under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' at Purushottampura Bagh on the sacred Brahma Sarovar.

Multiple events were held in Haryana on Thursday in which several ministers in the Nayab Saini government took part, as the month-long campaign dedicated to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public life, was launched.

Saini said that the Haryana government is continuously working to modernise healthcare facilities, promote safe blood donation and ensure the quality of blood bank services.

On the occasion, Saini visited the blood donation camp, encouraged the blood donors and also honoured them. He flagged off two medical mobile units. Thereafter, the chief minister lit an diya at the Brahma Sarovar as part of PM's birthday celebration. Around 1.25 lakh diyas were illuminated at Brahma Sarovar.

Saini said PM Modi has treated public office not as a means of authority but as a medium of public service, giving the country a new direction of service, good governance and development over the past 25 years.

The prime minister has dedicated every moment of his life to the progress of the nation, welfare of the poor and upliftment of the last person in society, he said.

Inspired by this spirit of service, the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' launched in the state will not merely remain a government programme but will become a people's movement for service, health, cleanliness, public participation and development, he said.

Under Modi's leadership, the country is transforming rapidly and moving tirelessly towards realising the resolve of Viksit Bharat 2047, he said. Saini said the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will continue till October 17.

Later in the evening, Saini also attended the grand drone show organised at Purushottampura Bagh. PTI SUN SKY SKY

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