CII Delegation Meets CM Yogi, Highlights Improved Law And Order, Investor Confidence In UP

Uttar Pradesh is steadily emerging as a preferred destination for industrial investment due to improved law and order, administrative stability, and investor-friendly governance, industry representatives said after meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A delegation comprising Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President Rajiv Memani, India Glycols Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director Umashankar Bhartia, and Sunil Mishra held discussions with the chief minister on investment opportunities, infrastructure development, and industrial expansion in the state.

According to the delegation, governance reforms under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have significantly transformed the administrative environment, making project execution easier and more time-bound. The industry representatives said security, discipline, and impartial administration have strengthened investor confidence, encouraging large, medium, and small enterprises to consider Uttar Pradesh for new investments and expansion.

The delegation also expressed interest in contributing to the state government’s vision of making Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy. Discussions focused on accelerating industrial development, improving ease of doing business, and leveraging policy reforms to attract domestic and global investments.

Officials said the implementation of decriminalisation measures and investor-friendly policies has further boosted industry confidence, contributing to increased global investment inflows. The delegation highlighted that improved law and order and visible administrative stability are now key factors influencing investment decisions in the state.

Infrastructure development, including expressways, industrial corridors, airports, logistics hubs, and basic facilities such as power and water supply, was cited as strengthening the state’s industrial ecosystem. The delegation noted that these developments have improved connectivity and reduced logistical challenges for businesses.

During the meeting, the chief minister was briefed on the impact of the state’s single-window clearance system, Nivesh Mitra, which currently offers more than 525 services across 43 departments. Officials said the platform enables time-bound digital approvals with minimal physical intervention, enhancing transparency and ease of doing business. The upgraded Nivesh Mitra 3.0, incorporating artificial intelligence and chatbot features, is expected to be launched soon to further streamline investor interactions.

Industry representatives said that improved law and order, robust infrastructure, transparent administration, and consistent government support are positioning Uttar Pradesh as a stable and reliable investment destination. They added that interest among industrialists across sectors is expected to translate into a rise in the number of industrial units in the state in the coming period.